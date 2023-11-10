High-performance digital MEMS accelerometers

TDK Corporation has announced the addition of two new products to the Tronics AXO300 accelerometers platform. After the successful production launch in 2020 of the ±14 g AXO315 accelerometer for high-performance navigation and positioning of dynamic systems, Tronics extends the AXO300 accelerometer series with AXO301 and the AXO305 units.

The AXO301 is a low noise, high-resolution closed-loop ±1 g accelerometer for high-precision acceleration/deceleration measurements in railway applications and inclination control in industrial applications. The IC offers a low-SWaP and cost-effective alternative to force balance inclinometers and servo-accelerometers. The AXO301 is compliant with the EN61373 railway standard for vibrations and shock.

The AXO305 is a ±5 g accelerometer tailored for navigation, positioning, and motion control of land and marine manned and unmanned systems. It demonstrates a bias instability of 4 μg with a ±0,5 mg bias over its temperature range, thus enabling precise GNSS-aided navigation of vehicles when integrated into an Inertial Navigation System (INS).

Built with an innovative closed-loop architecture that delivers high linearity and stability even under strong vibrations, the accelerometers from the AXO300 platform feature an excellent one-year composite bias repeatability of 1 mg and composite scale factor repeatability of 600 ppm.

