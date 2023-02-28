Events

Women in Energy Conference 2023

8 March

Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town

The 9th edition of the Women in Energy conference will concentrate on developing and creating opportunities for women in the African Energy sector. It has been designed to aid the increase in leadership and development of women. This platform will provide the ability for women to network, share knowledge, discuss achievements, and encourage the advancement of women across the energy industry.

Register at https://10times.com/women-in-energy-conference-cape-town

Embedded World 2023

14-16 March

Nuremberg, Germany

Embedded World Exhibition & Conference is a global platform for the embedded community, and this year’s theme is ‘embedded, responsible, sustainable’. Embedded World is a place to meet for the entire embedded community, including leading experts, key players and industry associations. It offers an insight into the world of embedded systems, from components and modules to operating systems, hardware and software design, M2M communication, services and various issues relating to complex system design.

Register for Embedded World at https://embedded-world.de/en/

APEC 2023

19-23 March

Orlando, Florida, USA

APEC is the leading conference in North America for power electronics professionals. With a focus on practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business, APEC is not just a designer’s conference. Hosting professional seminars, plenary, technical and industry sessions, exhibitor seminars, and the exposition, it caters to all professionals in the engineering field. The three-day expo features hundreds of companies serving the power electronics industry, with top manufacturers and service providers on hand to field questions on the latest in technology and solutions.

Register for APEC 2023 at https://apec-conf.org/

The Future Energy Show Africa 2023

25-26 April

Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

This free-to-attend exhibition will feature hundreds of exhibitors over several product categories including PV modules and components, energy storage and inverters, EPC consultants, turnkey suppliers, generation equipment and critical power, and smart solutions and technology.

Register at http://bitly.ws/AdK9





