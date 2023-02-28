Worldwide chip sales down 9,2%

28 February 2023 News

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced that global semiconductor industry sales were $45,5 billion during the month of November 2022, a decrease of 2,9% compared to October 2022 and 9,2% less than the November 2021 total of $50,0 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organisation and represent a three-month moving average.

“Global semiconductor sales decreased in November, largely due to market cyclicality and macroeconomic headwinds,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Sales into the Americas were up compared to November 2021, while sales into China decreased sharply on a year-to-year basis.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in November in the Americas (5,2%), Europe (4,5%), and Japan (1,2%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-13,9%) and China (-21,2%). Month-to-month sales were down across all regions. The WSTS industry forecast projects a decrease in annual global sales of 4,1% in 2023 where global sales are expected to reach $556,5 billion.

For more information visit www.semiconductors.org





