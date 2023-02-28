Avnet Abacus wins distribution award from Bourns

28 February 2023 News

Avnet Abacus has won a distribution award from Bourns for maintaining the highest growth across Bourns’ distribution network in the EMEA region. The award was presented to Avnet Abacus at a recent event to recognise its sales and business growth over the past 18 months.

Adam Chidley, senior marketing manager, was awarded MVP for his long-term relationship and commitment to Bourns, built over many years of hard work and dedication to driving an excellent team of supplier development managers.

Serving a broad range of markets including automotive, industrial, consumer, communications, and non-critical life support medical, Bourns is a leading maker of position and speed sensors, circuit protection solutions, magnetic components, microelectronic modules, panel controls and resistive products.

“Bourns has been a long-term supplier and partner of Avnet Abacus and brings a world-renowned surety for innovative and high-quality passive components,” said Hagen Goetze, senior director marketing at Avnet Abacus. “This award is a recognition of our efforts across these challenging times in the market. Over the past couple of years, Avnet has worked hard to cement its position as one of the leading distribution sales arms for Bourns on a global and European basis.”

Avnet Abacus





