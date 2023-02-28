Engineering the future of automation
28 February 2023
Design Automation
As the next great leap forward in mechanisation, industrial automation integrates data into the manufacturing equation through high-input sensors and sensor infrastructures. Machines like robots and cobots then utilise the data to advance processes in manufacturing, quality control, and material handling.
Automation can greatly lower operating costs while increasing both efficiency and productivity throughout the processes. Industrial automation paired with robots alleviates human error and takes humans out of hazardous working conditions. The data can also give robots greater flexibility in handling a larger range of tasks. Overall, it provides high information accuracy through automated data collection.
How to integrate automation?
Identify the appropriate automation system and associated tools – processes that have both transaction (repetitive tasks) and decision parts will benefit the most from automation. Then, based on the requirements, various programmable automation platforms, such as distributed control systems, and flexible manufacturing setups that include robots, can be chosen from. This can be supplemented with CAD and logical control systems for easy operability.
The right stakeholders in this transition need to be chosen carefully. Partnerships with relevant contractors/suppliers will ensure a seamless experience, from designing the right automation strategy to testing and implementation of automation processes, in original environment conditions.
Once functional, training plans need to be created to ensure that staff is properly trained on how to operate the new system. A contingency plan, that instructs how to manually operate the system in case the system fails, should be put in place. The automation process must be sustained by creating a mindset in the organisation to modify automation processes based on changing needs in the environment.
For more information visit www.te.com
