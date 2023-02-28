New solar panel plant to provide power to the community

A new solar panel plant in Cape Town hopes to make a difference in providing both employment and affordable solar panels to low-income households across southern Africa. Ener-G-Africa launched its new facility in the suburb of Ndabeni, Cape Town, as the first small power panel plant certified by TUV Rheinland, an inspection authority with German accreditation.

The small solar panels will be used with its biomass stoves, which are available both locally and overseas.

Most solar panel manufacturers produce large panels aimed at business and residential installations, or targeting commercial utility-scale projects. Manufacturers of small solar panels produced for the African market usually deliver cheap product with poor quality control. Ener-G-Africa plans to change this with its new high-quality small solar panels.

“South Africa is the most technologically capable country on the continent, with really valuable skills,” says Andre Moolman, CEO of Ener-G-Africa. “Cape Town also has access to the port, which is logistically advantageous for importing non-locally manufactured products and also exporting our finished products.”

With the initial outlook for the Ndabeni manufacturing facility being very positive, management has plans to triple capacity within the next 18 months.

For more information visit https://ener-g-africa.com/






