Multi-channel video-enabled AI

28 February 2023 Computer/Embedded Technology

The JetStream is a multi-channel AI video carrier board for NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX modules. It provides dual HDMI outputs and eight composite video inputs allowing multi-channel video AI applications to be rapidly developed and deployed.

The module features an eight-channel low-latency video capture engine. All inputs can be simultaneously captured for processing by the Xavier NX module, allowing vision-enabled AI applications to use a wide range of standard video sources. An optional MIPI expansion module provides access to other video interface types.

Gigabit Ethernet is standard on the unit. An M.2 key M slot is also provided to allow connection of high-performance NVMe storage. Additional expansion is also available via the PCIe connector.

The JetStream is a standard PCIe/104 form factor card that is powered from 9 to 15 V DC. This SWaP-optimised solution is ideal for demanding applications in defence, communications, transportation, mining and energy industries.

