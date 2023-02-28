Multi-channel video-enabled AI

The JetStream is a multi-channel AI video carrier board for NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX modules. It provides dual HDMI outputs and eight composite video inputs allowing multi-channel video AI applications to be rapidly developed and deployed.
The module features an eight-channel low-latency video capture engine. All inputs can be simultaneously captured for processing by the Xavier NX module, allowing vision-enabled AI applications to use a wide range of standard video sources. An optional MIPI expansion module provides access to other video interface types.
Gigabit Ethernet is standard on the unit. An M.2 key M slot is also provided to allow connection of high-performance NVMe storage. Additional expansion is also available via the PCIe connector.
The JetStream is a standard PCIe/104 form factor card that is powered from 9 to 15 V DC. This SWaP-optimised solution is ideal for demanding applications in defence, communications, transportation, mining and energy industries.
12th generation power with a sophisticated edge system Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
Packing the power-efficient multicore architecture of Intel’s 12th Generation Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron processors, onboard LPDDR5, and AI module support into a compact edge system, the UP Xtreme is suitable for AI applications in healthcare, industrial processes, and transport management.
Read more...A comprehensive, power-efficient network solution Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
AAEON has released its newest and most sophisticated addition to the rackmount network application range. The FWS-7541, powered by an Intel Xeon D-1700 processor, offers Xeon-level performance while maintaining an efficient use of power.
Read more...Fanless AIoT video analytics platform Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
AI is accelerating the digital transformation of the railway industry to improve operational efficiency, deliver smarter and safer customer services, and create new business opportunities.
Read more...VIA launches ruggedised intelligent edge system Centurion Micro Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
VIA Technologies has announced the launch of the ruggedised VIA AMOS-3007 for the most demanding Industrial IoT use cases, ranging from equipment monitoring and process automation to rich data visualisation and facilities management.
Read more...Adjustable earth leakage relay NewElec Pretoria
Computer/Embedded Technology
Newelec’s protection relay has an RS232 interface allowing customers to configure output trip relay options including latching or non-latching main trip contact, fail-safe or non-fail-safe options, and 110 to 220 V or 380 to 525 V AC auxiliary supply voltages.
Read more...New SWaP-optimised rugged computing unit Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
North Atlantic Industries has introduced the NIU3E rugged nano interface unit, which is a SWaP-optimised computer with self-contained processing, Ethernet switching and a multifunction I/O system.
Read more...Development chassis in accordance with the SOSA standard Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Interconnection
Hartmann Electronic is expanding its portfolio of components that conform to the new SOSA (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) military standard. Following a high-performance backplane, the specialist is now launching a development chassis.