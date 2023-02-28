Categories

Making maintenance easier with a range of test instruments

28 February 2023 Test & Measurement

Few things are as disposable as paper towels. But the next time you nonchalantly toss one away, keep in mind that there’s a lot more to it than meets the eye. Paper towels are manufactured through a finely-tuned system of electrical, electronic, and mechanical components. Coordinating all those components and keeping them running productively 24 hours a day is a challenge.

Any electrical engineer at a pulp and paper mill knows these challenges well. Machines run on coordinated drive systems with multiple motors ranging in size from small up to gigantic in the MW range. In addition to motors, multiple sensors and valves, and programmable logic controllers work together to produce paper.

Figure 1. The Fluke 773 milliamp process clamp meter.

Starting with the basics

Motor and drive problems are the most common calls. Normally the first check is to do an insulation test on the motor and wiring to make sure it’s not shorting to ground. If the insulation test result is reading low, that is a sign that it’s time to change out the motor. Sometimes, however, the problems are a bit more complicated, as when there is an intermittent fault, which needs further investigation.

Because the machines run 24 hours a day, troubleshooting is usually done while the machine is running. The environment is also one which is very humid and dusty. Fluke instruments perform flawlessly in this environment as many engineers and attest to.

The Fluke 87V DMM is a versatile True RMS industrial multimeter which provides the resolution and accuracy to efficiently troubleshoot motor drives, plant automation, power distribution, and electromechanical equipment. It provides accurate measurement of current, voltage and frequency on VFDs, capturing intermittent signals as fast as 250 µs. It also has a built-in thermometer and temperature probe.

The Fluke Ti 480 infrared camera is a 640 x 480 thermal camera that is perfect for professionals, with high-performance features, and increased sensitivity to visualise temperature differences. It has an intuitive visual interface combined with a touchscreen.

The Fluke 754 documenting process calibrator is able to calibrate critical safety instrumentation on the machines. Critical sensors can be verified at regular intervals to make sure that all instruments are within specification.

The Fluke 773 milliamp process clamp meter is an indispensable instrument when determining whether process loops are functioning correctly. Measurements using the 773 can provide insight as to whether a sensor is faulty or whether the controller is to blame. Rapid analysis of loop currents is a vital part of maintaining a healthy running plant.

For more information visit, https://bit.ly/3TY20aU


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1821
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: [email protected]
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


