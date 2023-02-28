AREI announces committee for 2023

28 February 2023 News

Figure 1. AREI committee members from left to right: Gyula Wendler, Conrad Coetzee, Deon Schoombee, Rudi Koekemoer, Dirk Venter, Erich Nast (Chairman), Jenny Gooding, Erna Kruger.

AREI, the Association of Representatives for the Electronics Industry, is a body representing the interests of the industry in South Africa. The prime objective of the association is to contribute to the creation of an environment which encourages dynamic growth of the electronic manufacturing industry at both component and at system level.

The association has now announced the members of its committee to serve for the 2023 term. The committee is elected annually at an AGM, and this newly elected committee then elects the Chairperson for the following year.

The elected committee members for 2023 are Gyula Wendler, Conrad Coetzee, Deon Schoombee, Rudi Koekemoer, Dirk Venter, Erich Nast (Chairman), Jenny Gooding, and Erna Kruger.

For more information contact AREI, +27 82 899 4143 , [email protected], www.arei.co.za





