Economical handheld spectrum analyser

28 February 2023 Test & Measurement

Anritsu Company has introduced the Field Master MS2070A handheld spectrum analysers that provide the performance and field-proven durable platform of Anritsu’s Field Master family at an economical price.Providing necessary features and performance up to 3 GHz, the MS2070A conducts reliable and accurate RF measurements in a variety of general-purpose field, lab, and manufacturing environments.

The unit exhibits a dynamic range of >105 dB at 2,4 GHz, and a typical displayed average noise level (DANL) with a built-in optional preamplifier of -167 dBm. These values, coupled with a Third Order Intercept (TOI) of +11 dBm, and typical level accuracy of ±0,5 dB, enable a full range of signals to be analysed.

The MS2070A is designed for standard swept spectrum analysis up to 3 GHz. It features sweep speeds of up to 32 GHz/s in common low-noise configurations. A number of ‘smart’ measurements, including occupied bandwidth (OBW), channel power, and adjacent channel power (ACP), are standard in the Field Master MS2070A.

For accurate measurements of power over time, the unit displays pulsed signals with narrow resolution bandwidth of 10 Hz to 5 MHz. Spectrograms are also standard for accurate detection of intermittent interferers.

Up to six traces can be set simultaneously with different detectors, and averaging can be applied to each. Twelve markers are provided to highlight and monitor individual signals.

The ruggedised and battery-powered Field Master MS2070A has IP52 environmental protection when it is contained in the supplied soft carry case, and a 5 W RF input damage level protects the instrument from accidental overpower.

Ethernet and USBTMC interfaces are standard on the MS2070A. A Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/a/n interface is available as an option to connect to wireless routers for common applications, including downloading digital maps and automatic software updates.

Credit(s)

Coral-i Solutions





