Clearing the Static: Ionisation equipment

28 February 2023 Circuit & System Protection



Greg Barron, Actum Group director

Ionisation equipment is an essential component of an electrostatic protected area (EPA). Most ESD workstations will have some isolated conductors (for example, PCB components not in contact with the ESD work surface) that cannot be removed or replaced. These should be controlled using ionisation.

Ionisers ensure that static charges are eliminated by neutralising static charge generated during the manufacturing process, or during transport to final test and assembly. This ensures that no electrostatic discharges (ESD) can occur.

Ionisation equipment produces charged ions and these ions are attracted to charges of opposite polarity and combine. A surface is neutralised of static charges when the positive & negative ions combine with each other and leave the surface free of charge, reducing the potential to cause ESD damage.

There is a wide variety of static control products available including ionisation bars, or handheld, benchtop, and overhead units. Each is specific to a purpose and area size.

