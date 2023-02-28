Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

Measuring over-the-air uplink interference

28 February 2023 Editor's Choice

By Keysight Technologies, www.keysight.com.

Interference can be defined simply as the presence of signals that impacts radio communications either in the downlink (DL) or the uplink (UL) path, producing network impairments. The interfering radio activity can have an internal origin when produced by the network itself, or an external origin when produced by other transmission systems nearby.

Cell phones are more prone to interference impairments since their transmission power (UL) is much lower than the base station one (DL). This means that any interfering signal in the uplink (UL), even if it transmits at a low power level, can cause retransmissions, or loss of capacity and service.

There are three main types of UL interference:

• Passive intermodulation (PIM) usually on the feedline, antenna or nearby.

• Interference in time division duplex signals (LTE and 5G) due to radio synchronisation and timing issues, especially for TDD networks like 5G.

• Interference from external sources, which are increasingly appearing in the radio access network.

Traditionally, a mobile service provider needed to use multiple devices to test for different types of interference, which was not only impractical, but also expensive. But RF interference hunting can be far easier with today’s technology. With a single, compact device, service providers can now address all three categories of interference. The OneAdvisor 800 Wireless is a complete solution that enables the consolidation of multiple test tools.

The OneAdvisor 800 can:

• Test for multiple types of interference with one device.

• Scale test capabilities as MOPs expand.

• Simplify interference testing.

PIM detection

The OneAdvisor 800 Wireless addresses multiple PIM challenges. It performs PIM detection via RFoCPRI on all frequency bands, non-intrusively, without a tower climb, and with minimal service impact, and by setting the radio to transmit at full power in test mode. If desired, the RRH power can be increased to trigger more PIM, making it easier to detect. Further, this ‘real’ PIM, seen in real-time, is often a result of many more sources than any single- or dual-port PIM tone generator can simulate.

Synchronisation and timing

OneAdvisor 800 Wireless is the first field device that can take over-the-air timing and sync measurements. The instrument can perform timing verification of 5G signals, including frequency and time variation of a cellsite against GPS, and cell phase synchronisation conformance test of a cluster of cell sites according to 3GPP standard with a clear PASS/FAIL indicator. The easy-to-use features of OneAdvisor 800 Wireless makes addressing the challenges of TDD timing and sync far less daunting.

External RF interference

The most effective methodology to detect interference in LTE-TDD radio access is with gated spectrum, which conducts spectrum measurements only in the transmission time of the uplink. The proprietary ‘TDD Automated Gated Sweep’ (TAGS) feature on the OneAdvisor 800 Wireless not only performs gated spectrum, but it also automatically identifies the uplink timeslot format for the user, which is itself a challenge.

InterferenceAdvisor is a fully automated RF interference hunting solution by VIAVI that removes the guesswork in finding external interference. Easy to set up and simple to use, it allows the identification and location of an interference source in just hours, simply by following voice prompts on a familiar

map-style application on an Android tablet. The InterferenceAdvisor software communicates with OneAdvisor 800 Wireless to retrieve RF power measurements (Peak, RSSI, Channel) and creates a power heat-map during a drive test. InterferenceAdvisor automatically detects the area of incidence with the highest presence of interference and then gives driving directions right to its location. Detecting and finding external interference that took days now takes hours with InterferenceAdvisor and OneAdvisor 800 Wireless.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 678 9200
Email: [email protected]
www: www.concilium.co.za/test-measurement
Articles: More information and articles about Concilium Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

2023 is the year of making it easy in IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As IoT connectivity matures to support the era of massive IoT, there’s a need for connectivity procurement and for management, to be simplified and streamlined, and to offer greater flexibility.

Read more...
A guide to battery fast charging
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
While higher battery capacity increases a device’s operating life, keeping the charging time down on these larger capacities presents additional challenges for designers.

Read more...
Steps to commissioning a solar power system for maximum performance
Comtest Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Commissioning a new PV installation is necessary as it establishes a baseline of performance for customer acceptance and follow-on maintenance, and is important not only for PV system performance, but also for the longevity of equipment, safety, ROI, and warranties.

Read more...
The OMRON network safety advantage
Omron Electronics Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
When designing a safety solution for a machine or application, a fundamental consideration is whether to implement it as a standalone or network safety solution.

Read more...
New solar panel plant to provide power to the community
Editor's Choice News
A new solar panel plant in Cape Town hopes to make a difference in providing both employment and affordable solar panels to low-income households across southern Africa.

Read more...
AI set to revolutionise the education sector
Editor's Choice
Artificial Intelligence has made remarkable strides in numerous industries, and the integration of AI into the educational sector has the potential to revolutionise the way we learn and teach.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: The dawn of a new era in education
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice News
During the recent holiday season, I was having a discussion regarding AI, and the conversation eventually found its way to the pros and cons of this relatively new technology. As with all new tech that ...

Read more...
What to look for when choosing a soldering station
Allan McKinnon & Associates Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
If you’re in the market for a soldering iron, there are many options available, and whether you are an old hand at these tools or newer to the scene, there is value in knowing the full range of options available.

Read more...
The advantages of using a micro nozzle
MyKay Tronics Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
A micro nozzle is Pillarhouse’s patented 1,5 mm nozzle which helps to solve the challenges of particularly small nozzle requirements in selective soldering.

Read more...
Complete engineering solution for PCB assembly and test
ASIC Design Services Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Valor Process Preparation provides a single environment for all stages of the manufacturing process, including assembly, test. and inspection. It is the only complete process engineering solution available for PCB manufacturing.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved