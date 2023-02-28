European components distribution reports record 2022

28 February 2023 News

European components distribution finished 2022 with record results. According to DMASS Ltd., a surprisingly strong semiconductor sales and normalising sales in interconnect, passive and electromechanical (IP&E) components amounted to reported revenues of €5,03 billion in Q4, 27,8% above last year’s Q4. Semiconductors finished with sales of €3,62 billion, and IP&E; ended at €1,41 billion or 7,9% above Q4 last year. In total, companies represented in DMASS reported consolidated components revenues of €19,5 billion for 2022, an increase of 32,6% over 2021.

Hermann Reiter, chairman of DMASS, said, “While we are certainly happy about record numbers, we more importantly feel a general relief that availability is improving – although not for all products – and customers will see their demands being met now to a large extent. Q4 numbers were an all-time record for semiconductor distribution, a stark contrast to what can be seen in the overall market at the moment. While in 2021 volume and sales growth were nearly balanced, last year also saw a mix of price increases and exchange rate effects. In total, the share of distribution in the components market has gone up significantly, considering that the total components market in Europe grew at a much slower pace.”

The growth in semiconductors in Q4 amounted to 37,7%. At a country/regional level, the numbers varied significantly, from -97% in Russia to 53% in Switzerland. Major regions grew as follows: Germany by 49,6% to €1,06 billion; Italy by 34,7% to €316 million; France by 41,9% to €243 million; UK by 30,4% to €227 million; Eastern Europe by 39,9% to €659 million and Nordic by 46,4% to €311 million. Significantly above average results were recorded in Switzerland, Austria, Iberia and Turkey.

At product level, by far the biggest growth occurred in programmable logic, other logic (ASSPs) and MOS micro, while analog products hit the average. All other areas showed signs of normalisation (discrete, power, memories and sensors) or outright disappointment (opto-electronics).

IP&E; components again grew at a slower pace in Q4/22. Sales ended at €1,41 billion or 7,9% plus compared to Q4 one year ago. At country level, growth rates varied significantly: Germany grew by 8% to €352 million; Eastern Europe by 10,4% to €191 million; the UK by 15,9% to €142 million, Italy by only 1,6% to €137 million; France by 9,9% to €125 million and Nordic by 12,6% to €130 million. Product-wise, electromechanical products grew by 8,7%, passives by 5%, and power supplies by 22%.

For more information visit https://dmass.com






