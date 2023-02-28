New identity for original design manufacturer revealed at IDEX 2023

The Pretoria-based electronics company Etion Create, recently made part of South Africa’s Reunert Limited group, has just revealed its new brand identity at the IDEX 2023 exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.

Etion Create is now a division within the large South African industrial company’s Reunert Applied Electronics division.

“It was felt that the name Etion Create is well-known and firmly established in the Middle East, an important market for our defence solutions,” said Tobie van Loggerenberg, executive manager business development. “At the same time, a new identity, coupled with a fresh look and feel, including the addition of the acronym EC, aligns the business perfectly with Reunert to take us to a new level of service to our customers.”

Van Loggerenberg went on to explain that Etion Create operates in a range of business sectors, notably renewable energy, mining (where it focuses on health and safety solutions), and defence and rail systems.

In the energy sector, Etion Create relies on its embedded commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) products. Some of its process control systems are utilised in renewable energy grid solutions, such as offshore wind farms in Europe and the UK, to control the conversion of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) safely and faultlessly. The company prides itself on the reliability of its products in this important value chain.

With workplace safety being a primary concern in the South African and global mining industry, Etion Create has developed highly innovative solutions for clients. These include collision avoidance, enterprise software, and wireless through the earth detonation systems. The latter is often referred to as electronic initiation using through-the-earth communication.

Much of this technology is based on Etion Create’s proven engineering, technical concept design and manufacturing capabilities.

“The products we conceptualise, design, and manufacture are owned by the client, be it in Australia, Canada, Africa, or any other mining country,” Van Loggerenberg stressed. “We are proud, though, that technology solutions from our engineers and R&D; laboratories are utilised successfully around the world.”

A key sector in which Etion Create has been active for decades is the defence industry. For this reason, it participated at the major global defence exhibition, IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi in its new guise.

“The Middle East remains a key market for us as South Africa’s leading original design manufacturer (ODM), hence the display of our innovative CheetahNAV military vehicle navigation system designed, developed and owned by Etion Create in South Africa,” Van Loggerenberg stated. “To date, we have concluded several contracts for the CheetahNAV in this region.”

Several major international vehicle manufacturers are already using the system in its MRAP (mine-resistant armoured protected) and other vehicles.

The CheetahNAV was designed for harsh environments and extreme battlefield conditions. Using an inertial measurement unit (IMU) comprising several aids, including an advanced algorithm, the CheetahNAV provides vehicle crews with outstanding situational awareness.

The system provides dead-reckoning horizontal position accuracy of 0,2% of distance travelled, equivalent to only 200 metres over 100 kilometres – even in a situation where the vehicle crew is denied satellite navigation.

The tactical grade IMU ensures that the system is also immune to enemy jamming. Data is displayed on a sunlight-readable touchscreen-enabled moving map display unit in 16:9 TFT format, with a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

According to Van Loggerenberg, the system is offered with a multi-language option for the export market. The company is also open to technology transfer to enable indigenous manufacturing.

