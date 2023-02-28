TOP 100 AFRICA event

28 February 2023 News

Africa’s most prestigious awards event is set to celebrate the top 100 African businesses. Taking place from 9 to 10 November 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, the anticipated event TOP 100 AFRICA aims to celebrate and award African business leaders who positively influence communities through job creation, and CSR/CSI development programmes, whilst improving trade within the African economy.

The business expo will take place over the two days and will see businesses across Africa showcasing their innovative products and services. The awards gala dinner will be held on the evening of 10 November, as the official award ceremony that will honour the TOP 100 AFRICA businesses.

Tendai Rukwava, representative of TOP 100 AFRICA and the CEO of TR Brand Communications and Events, highlighted the importance of this event emphasising that TOP 100 AFRICA is not merely an awards event, but is also representing a gold mine, that is Africa. “Africa, without doubt, has innovative and brilliant business leaders, with businesses that are changing the world. Through TOP 100 AFRICA, we want to celebrate these businesses and the impact that they have in our continent and beyond,” said Rukwava.

For more information visit https://top100africa.com





