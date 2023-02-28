Categories

Six-axis IMU for rugged vehicle applications

28 February 2023 Test & Measurement

Honeywell’s Transportation Attitude Reference System (TARS-IMU) is a packaged sensor array designed to report vehicle angular rate, acceleration, and attitude data for demanding applications in industries such as heavy-duty, off-highway transportation. The TARS-IMU enables autonomous vehicle characteristics and enhances efficiency and productivity by reporting key data required to automate and monitor movements of vehicle systems and components.

The sensor fusion algorithm may be customised for specific vehicle applications via on-board firmware, allowing movement data to be filtered for extraneous environment and vehicle movements. With two sensor models for different power levels, the TARS-IMU accommodates both 5 V and 9 V to 36 V vehicle power systems.

Communication is transmitted using industry-standard CAN J1939 connectivity. As a standard, the TARS-IMU is calibrated on aerospace-grade rate tables at the factory to provide enhanced calibration consistency between units.

The TARS-IMU may be customised using the TARS Configurator Tool (TCT) software to change selected parameters such as broadcast rate, orientation, and filter settings. The tool creates a unique personality file which is then uploaded to the TARS-IMU for implementation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


