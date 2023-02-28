Phase-stable cable assemblies

28 February 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Figure 1. W204 cable assembly.



Figure 2. WT110 cable assembly.

Withwave’s W2 Series are a complete line of high-performance flexible microwave frequency cable assemblies. The W204 assemblies have a low-density PTFE structure to help achieve velocity propagation of 76%. They also exhibit excellent phase and amplitude stability performance throughout the frequency range.

The W204 Series have excellent RF performance, up to a frequency of:

• 40 GHz with SMA connectors.

• 50 GHz with 2,92 mm connectors.

• 67 GHz with 2,4 mm connectors.

With a characteristic impedance of 50 ±1 Ω, these assemblies have an amplitude stability < ±0,05 dB and a phase stability of < 5° at a frequency of 50 GHz. Attenuation is measured at 2,92 dB/m at 40 GHz.

Also available is the WT110 Series which are phase and amplitude stable cable assemblies up to 110 GHz. These high-precision assemblies have excellent insertion loss and high phase/amplitude stability in relation to temperature.

Typical applications include telecommunication boards, board-to-board systems, environmental test chambers, antenna arrays, and test bench systems.

Credit(s)

RFiber Solutions





