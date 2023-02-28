CT for battery testing and evaluation systems

28 February 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Danisense has announced the release of its latest current transducer mainly aimed at automotive (EV) test benches and battery testing and evaluation systems. Featuring a very large aperture of 41,2 mm, the DN1000ID current transducer enables power cables with large power connectors to be easily fitted to EV test benches, allowing for quick changeovers.

The large aperture is an important advantage as test bench operators often face the issue that the power connectors fitted to the power cables are bigger than the diameter of the cable, making it difficult to fit them in the aperture of the current transducer. This often results in additional work when testing the system.

Loic Moreau, sales and marketing director, Danisense says, “Our new DN1000ID device now offers the best compromise between the 1000 A nominal current and aperture size by keeping the best measuring performances in accuracy and phase shift.”

Like all Danisense products, the DN1000ID current transducers benefit from the high-stability closed loop fluxgate technology. The CT features a linearity of 1 ppm, 5 ppm offset, and a compact aluminium housing. Besides use in automotive test benches, other target applications include power measurement and power analysis, MPS for particles accelerators, gradient amplifiers for MRI devices, precision drives, and for current calibration purposes.

For more information www.danisense.com





