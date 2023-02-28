New aluminium capacitors with 54% higher ripple current

The new series aluminium capacitors from Vishay boast a 54% higher ripple current than previous generation capacitors, yet are available in a smaller case size. These automotive-grade capacitors offer ultra-low impedance and a higher capacitance for a given case size and voltage rating.
The capacitors offer a very long useful lifespan of 4000 to 10 000 hours at 105°C, ensuring high stability and reliability. They exhibit low ESR in smaller case sizes than the 170 RVZ series. This new series offers excellent ripple current capability.
Typical applications for this series include power supplies (SMPS, DC/DC converters) for general industrial, audio-video, automotive, and telecommunications. They are also suited to smoothing, filtering and buffering applications.
Capacitors for next-gen EV charger designs Future Electronics
Passive Components
The EV charger market has seen a marked upswing in the last few years, and Cornell Dubilier Electronics has responded to the rapidly growing demand for high-performance DC-link capacitors.
Read more...New 32 dB power amplifier module EBV Electrolink
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The A5M36TG140 from NXP Semiconductors is a fully integrated Doherty power amplifier module designed for wireless infrastructure applications that demand high performance in the smallest footprint.
Read more...Automotive functional safety EBV Electrolink
Circuit & System Protection
Safety is a prime consideration in all vehicles, and a primary driver for greater automation, thereby removing reliance on the leading cause of accidents – the driver.
Read more...Powering the decarbonisation journey EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
As carbon emissions continue to rise, the spotlight is clearly shining on the transportation sector – with its 28% share of global carbon emissions.
Read more...Switch easily to the new USB-C standard EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Many products still use the older legacy barrel connector to provide power. With the laws that govern products being updated to include the USB-C connector for power, these older designs need to be renewed to include this newer connector.