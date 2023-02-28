New aluminium capacitors with 54% higher ripple current

28 February 2023 Passive Components

The new series aluminium capacitors from Vishay boast a 54% higher ripple current than previous generation capacitors, yet are available in a smaller case size. These automotive-grade capacitors offer ultra-low impedance and a higher capacitance for a given case size and voltage rating.

The capacitors offer a very long useful lifespan of 4000 to 10 000 hours at 105°C, ensuring high stability and reliability. They exhibit low ESR in smaller case sizes than the 170 RVZ series. This new series offers excellent ripple current capability.

Typical applications for this series include power supplies (SMPS, DC/DC converters) for general industrial, audio-video, automotive, and telecommunications. They are also suited to smoothing, filtering and buffering applications.

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





