Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Passive Components



Print this page printer friendly version

New aluminium capacitors with 54% higher ripple current

28 February 2023 Passive Components

The new series aluminium capacitors from Vishay boast a 54% higher ripple current than previous generation capacitors, yet are available in a smaller case size. These automotive-grade capacitors offer ultra-low impedance and a higher capacitance for a given case size and voltage rating.

The capacitors offer a very long useful lifespan of 4000 to 10 000 hours at 105°C, ensuring high stability and reliability. They exhibit low ESR in smaller case sizes than the 170 RVZ series. This new series offers excellent ripple current capability.

Typical applications for this series include power supplies (SMPS, DC/DC converters) for general industrial, audio-video, automotive, and telecommunications. They are also suited to smoothing, filtering and buffering applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Capacitors for next-gen EV charger designs
Future Electronics Passive Components
The EV charger market has seen a marked upswing in the last few years, and Cornell Dubilier Electronics has responded to the rapidly growing demand for high-performance DC-link capacitors.

Read more...
High-current PTVS diode in a through-hole package
Electrocomp Passive Components
The Bourns model PTVS20-015C-TH power transient voltage suppressor diode features a through-hole package and is capable of handling 20 kA current surge at a low voltage of 15 V.

Read more...
New 32 dB power amplifier module
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The A5M36TG140 from NXP Semiconductors is a fully integrated Doherty power amplifier module designed for wireless infrastructure applications that demand high performance in the smallest footprint.

Read more...
Dual-port USB type-C power delivery solution
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s EZ-PD CCG7DC is a highly integrated dual-port USB type-C power delivery solution with integrated buck-boost controllers.

Read more...
Capacitors with 85% increased ripple current capabilities
Electrocomp Passive Components
TDK has announced a new range of very compact snap-in aluminium electrolytic capacitors, which is characterised by very compact dimensions and high ripple current-carrying capacity.

Read more...
Tantalum chip capacitors for harsh applications
Electrocomp Passive Components
Vishay’s new AEC-Q200-qualified polymer tantalum chip capacitors deliver improved performance in high temperature and high humidity conditions.

Read more...
Automotive functional safety
EBV Electrolink Circuit & System Protection
Safety is a prime consideration in all vehicles, and a primary driver for greater automation, thereby removing reliance on the leading cause of accidents – the driver.

Read more...
Powering the decarbonisation journey
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
As carbon emissions continue to rise, the spotlight is clearly shining on the transportation sector – with its 28% share of global carbon emissions.

Read more...
New AEC-Q101 qualified TVS in MicroSMP package
Altron Arrow Passive Components
Vishay has expanded its portfolio of TVS protection diodes with the compact MicroSMP (DO-219AD) package, available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

Read more...
Switch easily to the new USB-C standard
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Many products still use the older legacy barrel connector to provide power. With the laws that govern products being updated to include the USB-C connector for power, these older designs need to be renewed to include this newer connector.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved