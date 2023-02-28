Automotive DC-DC converter with multiple outputs

Renesas has released a multi-rail, ISO 26262-compliant regulator IC which is qualified to AEC-Q100 for automotive applications. The RAA271082 combines three synchronous buck regulators with one low-dropout linear regulator.

This versatile power IC comprises a primary high-voltage buck regulator, two secondary low-voltage buck regulators, with an LDO regulator. It offers four overvoltage and undervoltage monitors using I2C communications. All regulators offer internal compensation. Onboard is a dedicated reset output/fault indicator and a general-purpose I/O pin.

Designed using an ASIL-D ISO 26262 process, the RAA271082 is intended to meet ASIL-B device metrics. It includes a second bandgap reference for the OV/UV monitors, built-in self-test on power-up, and continuous CRC error checking on internal registers and communication.

With few external components required, the RAA271082 provides a high-density power solution. All device options are internally configured needing no extra components for selection.

