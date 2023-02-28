Improved MnZn material for power conversion industry

Soft ferrites are polycrystalline oxides belong to a class of materials that exhibit the technically useful property of ferromagnetism.
Magnetism in a ferromagnetic material occurs when an external field is applied and on removal of this external source, the material returns to its non-magnetic state.
Cosmo Ferrites, a leading manufacturer of soft ferrites, has launched an improved version of CF295 for the power conversion industry. The MnZn ferrite material offers a low power loss over a wide temperature range.
The soft ferrite material was developed specifically for the requirements of the power conversion industry, which require low power losses and high saturation magnetic flux density. These qualities need to be exhibited over a wide operating frequency and temperature range.
The CF295 is ideal for applications in LED lighting and electronic ballasts, automotive electronics, LED display devices, and inductive wireless power transfer (IWPT).
