Accurate current and voltage sensing

28 February 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

To accurately measure the state of charge and health of a battery, accurate current sensing IC is needed.

Infineon’s PSoC 4 HV PA is a high-voltage current sensing IC with precision analog circuitry. It is the perfect companion to Infineon’s TLE9012DQU battery management IC and the TLE9015DQU transceiver. This combination allows accurate current measurements that can be synchronised with the voltage measurements of TLE9012DQU.

The PSoC 4 HV PA 144k is a subset of the PSoC 4 HV PA system that includes a 32-bit Arm Cortex-M0+ controller running at up to 48 kHz, enabling advanced processing of the current measurement. Programmable and reconfigurable analog and digital blocks ensure compatibility with older systems. 144 kB of code flash with ECC protection are standard on the chip, as is 1 kB of Supervisory Flash (SFlash) for storing constant values.

Two precision 16- to 20-bit ADCs enable high-resolution conversion, and its current measurements ensure fast and accurate Coulomb counting and overcurrent detection.

The PSoC 4 HV PA 144k is AEC-Q100-qualified for use in automotive applications.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





