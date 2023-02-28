Amid the recent increase in the autonomous driving of automobiles, the installation of electronic control units (ECUs) relating to safety functions, including those for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), is increasing. Among the Ethernet telecommunication standards, 10BASE-T1S is unique in its support of multidrop topologies, which enables multiple ECUs to be connected. It differs from 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 in this respect, which support peer-to-peer communication only. More customers are now considering shifting from the CAN, CAN FD and Flex-Ray standards, which are currently commonly used because they support multidrop connections, to Ethernet systems to achieve a uniformity of standards.
TDK Corporation has subsequently announced the introduction of its new ACT1210E Series common mode filter for automotive Ethernet 10BASE-T1S, which is the industry’s first common mode filter for automotive Ethernet applications.
Adopting TDK’s proprietary wire winding structure and optimal materials, this product achieves high S-parameters (Scattering parameters) and a maximum line-to-line capacitance of 10 pF. With dimensions of only 3,2 x 2,5 x 2,5 mm (L x W x H) and an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C, the module is well suited to automotive applications. The use of laser welding winding wires to the metallising terminals during manufacture provides high thermal shock resistance and outstanding reliability.
