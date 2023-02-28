Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Electronics Technology



Print this page printer friendly version

Common mode filter for automotive Ethernet

28 February 2023 Electronics Technology

Amid the recent increase in the autonomous driving of automobiles, the installation of electronic control units (ECUs) relating to safety functions, including those for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), is increasing. Among the Ethernet telecommunication standards, 10BASE-T1S is unique in its support of multidrop topologies, which enables multiple ECUs to be connected. It differs from 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 in this respect, which support peer-to-peer communication only. More customers are now considering shifting from the CAN, CAN FD and Flex-Ray standards, which are currently commonly used because they support multidrop connections, to Ethernet systems to achieve a uniformity of standards.

TDK Corporation has subsequently announced the introduction of its new ACT1210E Series common mode filter for automotive Ethernet 10BASE-T1S, which is the industry’s first common mode filter for automotive Ethernet applications.

Adopting TDK’s proprietary wire winding structure and optimal materials, this product achieves high S-parameters (Scattering parameters) and a maximum line-to-line capacitance of 10 pF. With dimensions of only 3,2 x 2,5 x 2,5 mm (L x W x H) and an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C, the module is well suited to automotive applications. The use of laser welding winding wires to the metallising terminals during manufacture provides high thermal shock resistance and outstanding reliability.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 447 0180
Email: avnet-abacus-sales-southafri[email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/abacus/
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Abacus


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Webinar: The evolving electrification of the power distribution system
Infineon Technologies Electronics Technology
New connected car functionality, along with the necessity to reduce the cost, weight and complexity associated with wire harnesses, has led to the transformation of the power distribution system in automotive engineering.

Read more...
High-performance digital MEMS accelerometers
Avnet Abacus News
TDK Corporation has announced the addition of two new products to the Tronics AXO300 accelerometers platform.

Read more...
Avnet Abacus wins distribution award from Bourns
Avnet Abacus News
Avnet Abacus has won a distribution award from Bourns for maintaining the highest growth across Bourns’ distribution network in the EMEA region.

Read more...
Improved MnZn material for power conversion industry
Sivan Electronic Supplies Electronics Technology
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd, a leading manufacturer of soft ferrites, has launched an improved version of CF295 for the power conversion industry.

Read more...
Automotive-grade multilayer ceramic capacitors
Avnet Abacus Passive Components
Available in a capacitance range of 0,2 pF to 470 uF, and a voltage range of 4 V to 630 V, these MLCCs feature greater reliability by improving the electrode material and plating, solderability and heat resistance characteristics.

Read more...
Avnet Abacus cooperates to save millions of smart meters
Avnet Abacus News
Avnet Abacus has unveiled details of its recent cooperation with TWTG, a leading industrial-IoT specialist based in Rotterdam, helping to prevent the disposal of millions of smart meters.

Read more...
TDK introduces a high-speed TMR front-end IC
Avnet Abacus DSP, Micros & Memory
TDK Corporation has complemented its existing TMR sensor portfolio with the new Micronas signal-conditioning IC, ASA 2310, for high-speed automotive and industrial electric motor applications.

Read more...
Eaton installs its largest African modular power system
Avnet Abacus Power Electronics / Power Management
Intelligent power management company Eaton has announced the successful installation of a modular power system at Africa Data Centre’s 10 MW facility. This is its largest installation on the continent to date.

Read more...
Industrial IMU for high-performance navigation applications
Avnet Abacus Test & Measurement
TDK’s new robust and accurate industrial motion sensors bring fault tolerance and software synergy to high-performance navigation applications.

Read more...
High-speed TMR front-end IC for EV motor control
Avnet Abacus Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
TDK’s ASA 2310 is a low-drift, low-noise, customer-programmable TMR front-end IC with differential or single-ended SIN/COS inputs and analog outputs.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved