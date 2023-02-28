Common mode filter for automotive Ethernet

28 February 2023 Electronics Technology

Amid the recent increase in the autonomous driving of automobiles, the installation of electronic control units (ECUs) relating to safety functions, including those for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), is increasing. Among the Ethernet telecommunication standards, 10BASE-T1S is unique in its support of multidrop topologies, which enables multiple ECUs to be connected. It differs from 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 in this respect, which support peer-to-peer communication only. More customers are now considering shifting from the CAN, CAN FD and Flex-Ray standards, which are currently commonly used because they support multidrop connections, to Ethernet systems to achieve a uniformity of standards.

TDK Corporation has subsequently announced the introduction of its new ACT1210E Series common mode filter for automotive Ethernet 10BASE-T1S, which is the industry’s first common mode filter for automotive Ethernet applications.

Adopting TDK’s proprietary wire winding structure and optimal materials, this product achieves high S-parameters (Scattering parameters) and a maximum line-to-line capacitance of 10 pF. With dimensions of only 3,2 x 2,5 x 2,5 mm (L x W x H) and an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C, the module is well suited to automotive applications. The use of laser welding winding wires to the metallising terminals during manufacture provides high thermal shock resistance and outstanding reliability.

