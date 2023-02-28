Ultra-low power real-time clock and power management

The MAX31331 from Analog Devices is an ultra-low power real-time clock (RTC) which consumes a nominal 65 nA when timekeeping, extending the battery life of equipment. The IC supports a wide range of 32,768 kHz crystals, and a crystal with any capacitive loading specification can be used.
Access to the IC is via its I2C communication bus. The chip also features a backup supply pin (VBAT) for when the main supply drops below the programmed threshold voltage.
Other features include two time-of-day alarms, interrupt outputs, programmable square-wave output, event detection, and a serial bus timeout mechanism. The 32-byte timestamp registers double as RAM storage. The clock/calendar provides seconds, minutes, hours, day, month, year, and full date information. Days of the month are automatically adjusted for months with fewer than 31 days, including leap year corrections. The clock can operate in 12- or 24-hour format.
An evaluation kit is available for evaluation purposes. Suitable applications include medical devices, wearables, portable instruments, telematics, and IoT devices.
