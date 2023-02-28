Infineon’s EZ-PD CCG7DC is a highly integrated dual-port USB type-C power delivery solution with integrated buck-boost controllers. This chip is the perfect match for designing multi-port AC-DC charger/adaptors and cigarette lighter adaptors.
The solution integrates an on-chip 32-bit Arm Cortex-M0 processor, 128 KB Flash, 16 KB RAM and 32 KB ROM, giving designers access to a high degree of programmability. Moreover, the several analog and digital peripherals can be used to implement many different custom system management functions such as dynamic load sharing and temperature monitoring.
The chip provides two USB-C PD controllers plus two DC-DC controllers. The DC-DC controller has a configurable switching frequency of 150 kHz/600 kHz. The controllers have a wide input voltage range of 4 to 24 V, and is 40 V tolerant, allowing it to withstand voltage spikes or surges.
Integrated protection includes over- and under-voltage, short- and open-circuit, and over-temperature.
The A5M36TG140 from NXP Semiconductors is a fully integrated Doherty power amplifier module designed for wireless infrastructure applications that demand high performance in the smallest footprint.
While higher battery capacity increases a device’s operating life, keeping the charging time down on these larger capacities presents additional challenges for designers.
Commissioning a new PV installation is necessary as it establishes a baseline of performance for customer acceptance and follow-on maintenance, and is important not only for PV system performance, but also for the longevity of equipment, safety, ROI, and warranties.
Designed for demanding medical applications, the PJMA series is suitable for Body Floating (BF) applications, and it complies with 2MOPP (IN/OUT) and 1MOPP (OUT/FG) safety requirements.
Adelsystem manufactures a range of high-quality battery chargers and power continuity backup modules suitable for use in cogeneration, transport, telecommunication, data centres, and smart grid applications.