Dual-port USB type-C power delivery solution

28 February 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon’s EZ-PD CCG7DC is a highly integrated dual-port USB type-C power delivery solution with integrated buck-boost controllers. This chip is the perfect match for designing multi-port AC-DC charger/adaptors and cigarette lighter adaptors.

The solution integrates an on-chip 32-bit Arm Cortex-M0 processor, 128 KB Flash, 16 KB RAM and 32 KB ROM, giving designers access to a high degree of programmability. Moreover, the several analog and digital peripherals can be used to implement many different custom system management functions such as dynamic load sharing and temperature monitoring.

The chip provides two USB-C PD controllers plus two DC-DC controllers. The DC-DC controller has a configurable switching frequency of 150 kHz/600 kHz. The controllers have a wide input voltage range of 4 to 24 V, and is 40 V tolerant, allowing it to withstand voltage spikes or surges.

Integrated protection includes over- and under-voltage, short- and open-circuit, and over-temperature.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





