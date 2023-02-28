Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Dual-port USB type-C power delivery solution

28 February 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon’s EZ-PD CCG7DC is a highly integrated dual-port USB type-C power delivery solution with integrated buck-boost controllers. This chip is the perfect match for designing multi-port AC-DC charger/adaptors and cigarette lighter adaptors.

The solution integrates an on-chip 32-bit Arm Cortex-M0 processor, 128 KB Flash, 16 KB RAM and 32 KB ROM, giving designers access to a high degree of programmability. Moreover, the several analog and digital peripherals can be used to implement many different custom system management functions such as dynamic load sharing and temperature monitoring.

The chip provides two USB-C PD controllers plus two DC-DC controllers. The DC-DC controller has a configurable switching frequency of 150 kHz/600 kHz. The controllers have a wide input voltage range of 4 to 24 V, and is 40 V tolerant, allowing it to withstand voltage spikes or surges.

Integrated protection includes over- and under-voltage, short- and open-circuit, and over-temperature.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New 32 dB power amplifier module
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The A5M36TG140 from NXP Semiconductors is a fully integrated Doherty power amplifier module designed for wireless infrastructure applications that demand high performance in the smallest footprint.

Read more...
A guide to battery fast charging
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
While higher battery capacity increases a device’s operating life, keeping the charging time down on these larger capacities presents additional challenges for designers.

Read more...
Steps to commissioning a solar power system for maximum performance
Comtest Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Commissioning a new PV installation is necessary as it establishes a baseline of performance for customer acceptance and follow-on maintenance, and is important not only for PV system performance, but also for the longevity of equipment, safety, ROI, and warranties.

Read more...
New 1500 W medical power supply model
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Designed for demanding medical applications, the PJMA series is suitable for Body Floating (BF) applications, and it complies with 2MOPP (IN/OUT) and 1MOPP (OUT/FG) safety requirements.

Read more...
Specialised series DIN rail power supplies
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The LIMF series is explosion-proof, and has certification including ATEX and IECEX, making the units ideally suited for applications in harsh environments.

Read more...
Low-profile, high-efficiency DIN rail PSU series
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The WDA series is available in three power levels, and combines a low-profile design with a wide input voltage range of 85 to 264 V AC.

Read more...
Small battery chargers with big performance
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
Adelsystem manufactures a range of high-quality battery chargers and power continuity backup modules suitable for use in cogeneration, transport, telecommunication, data centres, and smart grid applications.

Read more...
CT for battery testing and evaluation systems
Power Electronics / Power Management
Danisense has announced the release of its latest current transducer mainly aimed at automotive (EV) test benches and battery testing and evaluation systems.

Read more...
New aluminium capacitors with 54% higher ripple current
EBV Electrolink Passive Components
The new series aluminium capacitors from Vishay boast a 54% higher ripple current than previous generation capacitors, yet are available in a smaller case size.

Read more...
Automotive DC-DC converter with multiple outputs
Avnet Silica Power Electronics / Power Management
Renesas has released a multi-rail, ISO-26262-compliant regulator IC that combines three synchronous buck regulators with one low-dropout linear regulator.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved