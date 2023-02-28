Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Solution to battery cell monitoring

28 February 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The TLE9012DQU Li-ion battery monitoring IC, developed by Infineon, is a multi-channel battery monitoring and balancing IC designed for Li-ion battery packs. The IC can be used in many applications in the automotive world (electric vehicles of any kind MHEV, HEV, PHEV and BEV), industrial fields (energy storage systems) and consumer applications (e-bike BMS, home energy storage).

The TLE9012DQU fulfils four main functions: cell voltage measurement, temperature measurement, cell balancing, and isolated communication to the main battery controller. Additionally, TLE9012DQU provides the necessary diagnostic tools to ensure proper functioning, thereby guaranteeing the safety of the persons around the controlled battery.

Sensing and balancing battery cells with different chemistries, it accurately measures cell voltages and temperatures to detect the battery state of up to 12 cells connected in series. The TLE9012DQU is capable of measuring and balancing cells on all channels simultaneously. The component’s highlights include support for ASIL D safety standards, reliable end-of-life performance, high robustness against noise, and industry-leading PPM rates.


Credit(s)

Fax: 0862 346 870
Email: [email protected]
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

A guide to battery fast charging
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
While higher battery capacity increases a device’s operating life, keeping the charging time down on these larger capacities presents additional challenges for designers.

Read more...
Steps to commissioning a solar power system for maximum performance
Comtest Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Commissioning a new PV installation is necessary as it establishes a baseline of performance for customer acceptance and follow-on maintenance, and is important not only for PV system performance, but also for the longevity of equipment, safety, ROI, and warranties.

Read more...
New 1500 W medical power supply model
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Designed for demanding medical applications, the PJMA series is suitable for Body Floating (BF) applications, and it complies with 2MOPP (IN/OUT) and 1MOPP (OUT/FG) safety requirements.

Read more...
Specialised series DIN rail power supplies
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The LIMF series is explosion-proof, and has certification including ATEX and IECEX, making the units ideally suited for applications in harsh environments.

Read more...
Low-profile, high-efficiency DIN rail PSU series
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The WDA series is available in three power levels, and combines a low-profile design with a wide input voltage range of 85 to 264 V AC.

Read more...
Small battery chargers with big performance
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
Adelsystem manufactures a range of high-quality battery chargers and power continuity backup modules suitable for use in cogeneration, transport, telecommunication, data centres, and smart grid applications.

Read more...
CT for battery testing and evaluation systems
Power Electronics / Power Management
Danisense has announced the release of its latest current transducer mainly aimed at automotive (EV) test benches and battery testing and evaluation systems.

Read more...
Automotive DC-DC converter with multiple outputs
Avnet Silica Power Electronics / Power Management
Renesas has released a multi-rail, ISO-26262-compliant regulator IC that combines three synchronous buck regulators with one low-dropout linear regulator.

Read more...
Dual-port USB type-C power delivery solution
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s EZ-PD CCG7DC is a highly integrated dual-port USB type-C power delivery solution with integrated buck-boost controllers.

Read more...
Intelligent hot-swap controller and protection IC
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s recently released XDP710 is a wide input voltage hot-swap and system monitoring controller IC that drives either a single MOSFET or multiple parallel N-Channel MOSFETs.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved