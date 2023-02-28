Solution to battery cell monitoring

28 February 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The TLE9012DQU Li-ion battery monitoring IC, developed by Infineon, is a multi-channel battery monitoring and balancing IC designed for Li-ion battery packs. The IC can be used in many applications in the automotive world (electric vehicles of any kind MHEV, HEV, PHEV and BEV), industrial fields (energy storage systems) and consumer applications (e-bike BMS, home energy storage).

The TLE9012DQU fulfils four main functions: cell voltage measurement, temperature measurement, cell balancing, and isolated communication to the main battery controller. Additionally, TLE9012DQU provides the necessary diagnostic tools to ensure proper functioning, thereby guaranteeing the safety of the persons around the controlled battery.

Sensing and balancing battery cells with different chemistries, it accurately measures cell voltages and temperatures to detect the battery state of up to 12 cells connected in series. The TLE9012DQU is capable of measuring and balancing cells on all channels simultaneously. The component’s highlights include support for ASIL D safety standards, reliable end-of-life performance, high robustness against noise, and industry-leading PPM rates.

Credit(s)

TRX Electronics





