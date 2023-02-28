Solution to battery cell monitoring

The TLE9012DQU Li-ion battery monitoring IC, developed by Infineon, is a multi-channel battery monitoring and balancing IC designed for Li-ion battery packs. The IC can be used in many applications in the automotive world (electric vehicles of any kind MHEV, HEV, PHEV and BEV), industrial fields (energy storage systems) and consumer applications (e-bike BMS, home energy storage).
The TLE9012DQU fulfils four main functions: cell voltage measurement, temperature measurement, cell balancing, and isolated communication to the main battery controller. Additionally, TLE9012DQU provides the necessary diagnostic tools to ensure proper functioning, thereby guaranteeing the safety of the persons around the controlled battery.
Sensing and balancing battery cells with different chemistries, it accurately measures cell voltages and temperatures to detect the battery state of up to 12 cells connected in series. The TLE9012DQU is capable of measuring and balancing cells on all channels simultaneously. The component’s highlights include support for ASIL D safety standards, reliable end-of-life performance, high robustness against noise, and industry-leading PPM rates.
A guide to battery fast charging Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
While higher battery capacity increases a device’s operating life, keeping the charging time down on these larger capacities presents additional challenges for designers.
Read more...Steps to commissioning a solar power system for maximum performance Comtest
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Commissioning a new PV installation is necessary as it establishes a baseline of performance for customer acceptance and follow-on maintenance, and is important not only for PV system performance, but also for the longevity of equipment, safety, ROI, and warranties.
Read more...New 1500 W medical power supply model Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Designed for demanding medical applications, the PJMA series is suitable for Body Floating (BF) applications, and it complies with 2MOPP (IN/OUT) and 1MOPP (OUT/FG) safety requirements.
Read more...Small battery chargers with big performance Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
Adelsystem manufactures a range of high-quality battery chargers and power continuity backup modules suitable for use in cogeneration, transport, telecommunication, data centres, and smart grid applications.