The entry-level mainstream MCU

STMicroelectronics’ new STM32C0 is its most affordable 32-bit MCU, making 32-bit capabilities a reality for all developers. Bridging the gap between 8- or 16-bit MCUs and higher performance 32-bit MCUs, the STM32C0 provides access to the benefits of existing STM32 designs.
Powered by the industry-standard Arm Cortex-M0+ core running at 48 MHz, the MCU is both powerful and affordable. Developers now have the option of a reduced BOM, without impacting design quality. The STM32C0 allows developers to upgrade existing 8-bit designs to 32-bit, with limited impact on the project cost structure.
For ease of use, the MCU uses only one power supply pair and has an accurate internal high-speed clock, reducing the need for additional circuitry. It offers up to 32 kB of flash memory and 6 to 12 kB of RAM.
The STM32C0 MCUs are available in 8- to 48-pin packages and have a consistent pinout with the STM32G0 family. Both families share the same IP platform.
Matter protocol going from strength to strength Altron Arrow
Smart Home Automation Edge Computing & IIoT
The Consumer Electronics Show, that took place in January 2023, highlighted the importance of the new Matter protocol with the smart home being a prominent part of the event.
Read more...A guide to battery fast charging Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
While higher battery capacity increases a device’s operating life, keeping the charging time down on these larger capacities presents additional challenges for designers.
Read more...A new generation of industrial routers Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT Edge Computing & IIoT
Otto Wireless Solutions has recently added Wlink Technology’s new ‘G Series’ 4G/5G routers to its existing range. These routers are designed for industrial cellular and wireless connectivity in the IoT and M2M space.
Read more...AI set to revolutionise the education sector
Editor's Choice AI & ML Edge Computing & IIoT
Artificial Intelligence has made remarkable strides in numerous industries, and the integration of AI into the educational sector has the potential to revolutionise the way we learn and teach.
Read more...Driving performance in GaN-based USB-C adaptors Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
With the announcement of the USB PD 3.1 standard, higher power levels of up to 240 W are enabled, but the wide output voltage range from 5 to 48 V raises new challenges for the converter topologies currently in use.
Read more...World’s first MCU Edge-AI developer cloud
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics is continuing to expand its solutions for embedded AI developers and data scientists with a new, industry-first set of tools and services to get edge AI technology on the market faster, and with less complexity, by aiding hardware and software decision-making.
Read more...CoolSiC 650 V Schottky diodes Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
With no reverse recovery charge and the switching behaviour being independent from the load current, switching speed, and temperature,
Infineon’s new 650 V Schottky diodes increase efficiency while reducing overall system cost.