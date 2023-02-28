Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

The entry-level mainstream MCU

28 February 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory Edge Computing & IIoT

STMicroelectronics’ new STM32C0 is its most affordable 32-bit MCU, making 32-bit capabilities a reality for all developers. Bridging the gap between 8- or 16-bit MCUs and higher performance 32-bit MCUs, the STM32C0 provides access to the benefits of existing STM32 designs.

Powered by the industry-standard Arm Cortex-M0+ core running at 48 MHz, the MCU is both powerful and affordable. Developers now have the option of a reduced BOM, without impacting design quality. The STM32C0 allows developers to upgrade existing 8-bit designs to 32-bit, with limited impact on the project cost structure.

For ease of use, the MCU uses only one power supply pair and has an accurate internal high-speed clock, reducing the need for additional circuitry. It offers up to 32 kB of flash memory and 6 to 12 kB of RAM.

The STM32C0 MCUs are available in 8- to 48-pin packages and have a consistent pinout with the STM32G0 family. Both families share the same IP platform.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9749, [email protected], www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Matter protocol going from strength to strength
Altron Arrow Smart Home Automation Edge Computing & IIoT
The Consumer Electronics Show, that took place in January 2023, highlighted the importance of the new Matter protocol with the smart home being a prominent part of the event.

Read more...
A guide to battery fast charging
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
While higher battery capacity increases a device’s operating life, keeping the charging time down on these larger capacities presents additional challenges for designers.

Read more...
A new generation of industrial routers
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT Edge Computing & IIoT
Otto Wireless Solutions has recently added Wlink Technology’s new ‘G Series’ 4G/5G routers to its existing range. These routers are designed for industrial cellular and wireless connectivity in the IoT and M2M space.

Read more...
AI set to revolutionise the education sector
Editor's Choice AI & ML Edge Computing & IIoT
Artificial Intelligence has made remarkable strides in numerous industries, and the integration of AI into the educational sector has the potential to revolutionise the way we learn and teach.

Read more...
Accurate current and voltage sensing
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon’s PSoC 4 HV PA is a high-voltage current sensing IC with precision analog circuitry, allowing for accurate current measurements.

Read more...
Ultra-low power real-time clock and power management
RS Components (SA) DSP, Micros & Memory
The MAX31331 from Analog Devices is an ultra-low power real-time clock (RTC) which consumes a nominal 65 nA when timekeeping, extending the battery life of equipment.

Read more...
Driving performance in GaN-based USB-C adaptors
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
With the announcement of the USB PD 3.1 standard, higher power levels of up to 240 W are enabled, but the wide output voltage range from 5 to 48 V raises new challenges for the converter topologies currently in use.

Read more...
World’s first MCU Edge-AI developer cloud
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics is continuing to expand its solutions for embedded AI developers and data scientists with a new, industry-first set of tools and services to get edge AI technology on the market faster, and with less complexity, by aiding hardware and software decision-making.

Read more...
Intelligent hot-swap controller and protection IC
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s recently released XDP710 is a wide input voltage hot-swap and system monitoring controller IC that drives either a single MOSFET or multiple parallel N-Channel MOSFETs.

Read more...
CoolSiC 650 V Schottky diodes
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
With no reverse recovery charge and the switching behaviour being independent from the load current, switching speed, and temperature, Infineon’s new 650 V Schottky diodes increase efficiency while reducing overall system cost.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved