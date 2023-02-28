The entry-level mainstream MCU

STMicroelectronics’ new STM32C0 is its most affordable 32-bit MCU, making 32-bit capabilities a reality for all developers. Bridging the gap between 8- or 16-bit MCUs and higher performance 32-bit MCUs, the STM32C0 provides access to the benefits of existing STM32 designs.

Powered by the industry-standard Arm Cortex-M0+ core running at 48 MHz, the MCU is both powerful and affordable. Developers now have the option of a reduced BOM, without impacting design quality. The STM32C0 allows developers to upgrade existing 8-bit designs to 32-bit, with limited impact on the project cost structure.

For ease of use, the MCU uses only one power supply pair and has an accurate internal high-speed clock, reducing the need for additional circuitry. It offers up to 32 kB of flash memory and 6 to 12 kB of RAM.

The STM32C0 MCUs are available in 8- to 48-pin packages and have a consistent pinout with the STM32G0 family. Both families share the same IP platform.

