Build better IoT products with data-driven insights
28 February 2023
News
Infineon, in conjunction with Aberdeen Strategy and Research, have released a new ebook titled ‘Digital Transformation of Product Development: Data-driven Product Innovation Accelerates Profitability for IoT Products.’
Companies are always looking for the next best thing. Whether it’s smart devices or security systems, product development teams are tasked with getting innovative products to market as quickly as possible, without any sacrifice in quality. The speed at which new product development now takes place forces many product teams to look at new ways to measure, track, and report on product performance.
The ebook will show how businesses can build greater efficiency into the analysis process through:
• Digital transformation and implementation of IoT.
• Machine learning.
• Automation.
• Augmented analytics.
Businesses that harness the volume and complexity of product data, and use this information to gain actionable insights, are better positioned to identify areas for innovation, make informed product decisions, and establish an ongoing improvement process. This downloadable ebook will help company’s build better IoT products with data-driven insights.
For more information visit http://bitly.ws/zyRj
Further reading:
Optimising GaN HEMT performance with the right gate-driving solution
Infineon Technologies
News
Infineon, together with Digi-Key, is presenting its latest webinar, which will allow you to discover various driving solutions, ranging from a dedicated driver for Infineon's gallium nitride (GaN)-based CoolGaN GIT high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), to a universal drive concept addressing the different GaN technologies.
Read more...
Quectel masterclass topics announced for March
Quectel Wireless Solutions
News
Quectel’s Masterclass topics for March are designed to help understand how to create IoT solutions tailored to one’s specific needs. To a large extent, achieving this depends on the configuration and programming of the IoT modules.
Read more...
Webinar: The dirty dozen
News
The suggestion that some cleaning is better than no cleaning is grossly inaccurate. The fact is, to eliminate any chance of ECM related failures, cleaning must be performed thoroughly and correctly.
Read more...
Wide-Bandgap developer forum
News
With higher power density and smaller form factors, wide-bandgap solutions are key to sustainable designs, and are an important building block to slow climate change in this time of energy transition.
Read more...
Webinar: Addressing the needs of industrial applications with high-quality MCUs
News
Robotic and motor control systems used in industrial applications require sophisticated and computationally intensive control algorithms, and this makes designing for industrial applications challenging and complex.
Read more...
High-performance digital MEMS accelerometers
Avnet Abacus
News
TDK Corporation has announced the addition of two new products to the Tronics AXO300 accelerometers platform.
Read more...
Worldwide chip sales down 9,2%
News
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced that global semiconductor industry sales were $45,5 billion during the month of November 2022, a decrease of 2,9% compared to October 2022 and 9,2% less than the November 2021 total of $50,0 billion.
Read more...
Avnet Abacus wins distribution award from Bourns
Avnet Abacus
News
Avnet Abacus has won a distribution award from Bourns for maintaining the highest growth across Bourns’ distribution network in the EMEA region.
Read more...
New solar panel plant to provide power to the community
Editor's Choice News
A new solar panel plant in Cape Town hopes to make a difference in providing both employment and affordable solar panels to low-income households across southern Africa.
Read more...
AREI announces committee for 2023
News
AREI, the Association of Representatives for the Electronics Industry, has now announced the members of its committee elected to serve for the 2023 term.
Read more...