Build better IoT products with data-driven insights

28 February 2023 News

Infineon, in conjunction with Aberdeen Strategy and Research, have released a new ebook titled ‘Digital Transformation of Product Development: Data-driven Product Innovation Accelerates Profitability for IoT Products.’

Companies are always looking for the next best thing. Whether it’s smart devices or security systems, product development teams are tasked with getting innovative products to market as quickly as possible, without any sacrifice in quality. The speed at which new product development now takes place forces many product teams to look at new ways to measure, track, and report on product performance.

The ebook will show how businesses can build greater efficiency into the analysis process through:

• Digital transformation and implementation of IoT.

• Machine learning.

• Automation.

• Augmented analytics.

Businesses that harness the volume and complexity of product data, and use this information to gain actionable insights, are better positioned to identify areas for innovation, make informed product decisions, and establish an ongoing improvement process. This downloadable ebook will help company’s build better IoT products with data-driven insights.

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/zyRj





