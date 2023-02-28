With the announcement of the USB PD 3.1 standard, higher power levels of up to 240 W are enabled. However, the wide output voltage range from 5 to 48 V raises new challenges for the converter topologies currently in use.
The combination of an AC-DC PFC boost and DC-DC hybrid flyback (HFB) stage, also well known as asymmetrical half-bridge flyback topology, is proposed as the most suitable combination for USB-PD chargers and adaptors with wide input and output voltage range.
Infineon has released a whitepaper titled ‘Driving performance in GaN-based USB-C adaptors and chargers with EPR’. In this downloadable paper, you will:
• Learn how to boost performance and power density in GaN-based adaptors and chargers.
• See the most suitable topology for USB-PD chargers with wide input and output voltage range.
• Discover how the industry’s first PFC + hybrid flyback combo IC for USB-PD EPR supports this topology.
• Get to know the related 140 W reference board for reducing time-to-market.
Matter protocol going from strength to strength Altron Arrow
Smart Home Automation
The Consumer Electronics Show, that took place in January 2023, highlighted the importance of the new Matter protocol with the smart home being a prominent part of the event.
Read more...A guide to battery fast charging Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
While higher battery capacity increases a device’s operating life, keeping the charging time down on these larger capacities presents additional challenges for designers.
Read more...World’s first MCU Edge-AI developer cloud
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics is continuing to expand its solutions for embedded AI developers and data scientists with a new, industry-first set of tools and services to get edge AI technology on the market faster, and with less complexity, by aiding hardware and software decision-making.
Read more...CoolSiC 650 V Schottky diodes Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
With no reverse recovery charge and the switching behaviour being independent from the load current, switching speed, and temperature,
Infineon’s new 650 V Schottky diodes increase efficiency while reducing overall system cost.
Read more...12th generation power with a sophisticated edge system Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
Packing the power-efficient multicore architecture of Intel’s 12th Generation Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron processors, onboard LPDDR5, and AI module support into a compact edge system, the UP Xtreme is suitable for AI applications in healthcare, industrial processes, and transport management.