DSP, Micros & Memory



Driving performance in GaN-based USB-C adaptors

28 February 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

With the announcement of the USB PD 3.1 standard, higher power levels of up to 240 W are enabled. However, the wide output voltage range from 5 to 48 V raises new challenges for the converter topologies currently in use.

The combination of an AC-DC PFC boost and DC-DC hybrid flyback (HFB) stage, also well known as asymmetrical half-bridge flyback topology, is proposed as the most suitable combination for USB-PD chargers and adaptors with wide input and output voltage range.

Infineon has released a whitepaper titled ‘Driving performance in GaN-based USB-C adaptors and chargers with EPR’. In this downloadable paper, you will:

• Learn how to boost performance and power density in GaN-based adaptors and chargers.

• See the most suitable topology for USB-PD chargers with wide input and output voltage range.

• Discover how the industry’s first PFC + hybrid flyback combo IC for USB-PD EPR supports this topology.

• Get to know the related 140 W reference board for reducing time-to-market.

The whitepaper can be downloaded by visiting http://bitly.ws/zEIG


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Altron Arrow


