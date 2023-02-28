Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Reducing SDR complexity

28 February 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

By Wyatt Taylor, director of SDR, Epiq Solutions.

Software defined radio (SDR) development is an inherently complex engineering challenge. Taking what used to be a single function piece of radio hardware, and turning it into an upgradable, multi-function piece of hardware demands flexibility across the entire radio system. But, as the name implies, software defined radios are almost always dominated by software constraints. Epiq Solutions has more than a decade of experience developing SDR platforms with a unique approach to reducing SDR complexity for our customers and partners.

For all Epiq SDR platforms, there is a single application programming interface (API), named libsidekiq. The libsidekiq API provides multiple benefits to Epiq’s SDR customers, such as:

1.Reduced hardware level complexity

Modern SDR platforms are foundationally built on complex RF transceiver and FPGA components from large semiconductor companies, like Analog Devices and Xilinx. As these components grow in capability, the impact to system developers is a commensurately complex configuration experience. A modern SDR platform could have hundreds of control lines and thousands of registers and function calls – all of which must be programmed correctly for the SDR to realise complete functionality and performance. Rather than parsing a dozen manuals from different vendors, Epiq invests in libsidekiq, so users have a centrally documented API to develop against. The API is consistent across all platforms and abstracts SDR functionality down to intuitive commands, such as centre frequency, bandwidth, gain, or calibration state.

2.Eased migration across platforms

Innovation in the SDR space moves rapidly, with new semiconductors and, thus, new SDR platforms being produced on a nearly annual basis. Another key benefit to the libsidekiq architecture is it provides a consistent interface across time and products regardless of the actual RF and digital hardware underneath the hood. This has been proven time and time again with our customers, where an application running on a legacy platform can be easily migrated to Epiq’s latest SDR platform. The benefit here is that as Epiq introduces new features, like fast hopping or phase coherency, there is very little R&D; required on the customer side – it has been absorbed into the libsidekiq development process. Faster migration leads to accelerated deployment schedules and greater end user satisfaction.

3.Rapid prototyping with open-source platforms

Epiq Solutions has provided open-source drivers for GNURadio and SoapySDR to allow users to rapidly convert existing applications from other SDR platforms to Epiq’s SDR platforms.

Since GNURadio has a graphical user interface via gnuradio-companion, it also allows users to get an application up and running with very little effort. Below is an FM Radio example provided in the Epiq Solutions gr-sidekiq driver. Enabling rapid out-of-box demonstration with a real radio waveform and leveraging open source tools is another way libsidekiq helps reduce SDR development hurdles.

Migrating from single function radio hardware to software defined radio hardware always introduces design challenges across the RF, digital, mechanical, and software domains. At Epiq, we believe that accelerating software development cycles is the most valuable way we can enable our customers to quickly expand their radio capability and deploy new technologies to relevant operational environments.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Tech Talks: Wi-Fi series
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
This session will cover features available in legacy (pre-Wi-Fi 6) standards that help reduce current consumption, and then move onto features available in Wi-Fi 6.

Read more...
2023 is the year of making it easy in IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As IoT connectivity matures to support the era of massive IoT, there’s a need for connectivity procurement and for management, to be simplified and streamlined, and to offer greater flexibility.

Read more...
Open RAN: innovation and flexibility
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Open RAN (Open Radio Access Network) is an approach to building and deploying cellular networks that promotes the use of open, interoperable and multi-vendor solutions.

Read more...
DC to 50 GHz fixed attenuator
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ATN06-0050CSP1 from Marki Microwave is an RF attenuator monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) that operates in a wide frequency range from DC up to 50 GHz.

Read more...
Matching antenna selection to mechanical and environmental considerations
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The obvious prime requirement when it comes to antenna selection is whether the antenna will provide the performance a device needs, but that really is only the foundation on which to specify and select the right antenna.

Read more...
LC76G GNSS wins product of the year
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that the LC76G GNSS module has been chosen by Electronic Products publication as winner of its Product of the Year Award for Modules.

Read more...
Long range, low-power water leak detection
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SL200EU from Rejeee is a high-sensitivity LoRaWAN water leak sensor which can run for up to 10 years using the optional 4800 mAh Li-ion battery.

Read more...
GNSS testing system
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LabSat 3 Wideband Solution is a GNSS testing system with support for recording and replay in the upper L-Band (1559-1610 MHz) and lower L-Band (1164-1300 MHz).

Read more...
New 32 dB power amplifier module
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The A5M36TG140 from NXP Semiconductors is a fully integrated Doherty power amplifier module designed for wireless infrastructure applications that demand high performance in the smallest footprint.

Read more...
Access more RF spectrum in a single 3U VPX slot
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Sidekiq VPX410 from Epiq is a multichannel RF tuner covering 400 MHz to 18 GHz in a MORA/SOSA-aligned 3U VPX card.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved