World’s first MCU Edge-AI developer cloud

28 February 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

STMicroelectronics is continuing to expand its solutions for embedded AI developers and data scientists with a new, industry-first set of tools and services to get edge AI technology on the market faster, and with less complexity, by aiding hardware and software decision-making. The STM32Cube.AI Developer Cloud opens access to an extensive suite of online development tools built around the industry-leading STM32 family of microcontrollers (MCUs).

Serving the growing demand for edge AI-based systems, the STM32Cube.AI desktop front-end includes the resources for developers to validate and generate optimised STM32 AI libraries from trained neural networks. This is now complemented by the STM32Cube.AI Developer Cloud, an online version of the tool, delivering a range of industry-firsts:

• An online interface to generate optimised C-code for STM32 microcontrollers, without requiring prior software installation. Data Scientists and developers benefit from the STM32Cube.AI’s proven neural network optimisation performance to develop edge-AI projects.

• Access to the STM32 model zoo, a repository of trainable deep-learning models and demos to speed application development. At launch, available use cases include human motion sensing for activity recognition and tracking, computer vision for image classification or object detection, and audio event detection for audio classification. Hosted on GitHub, these enable the automatic generation of ‘getting started’ packages optimised for STM32.

• Access to the world’s first online benchmarking service for edge-AI neural networks on STM32 boards. The cloud-accessible board farm features a broad range of STM32 boards, refreshed regularly, allowing data scientists and developers to remotely measure the actual performance of the optimised models.

The STM32Cube.AI Developer Cloud is now available at https://stm32ai-cs.st.com to all registered MyST users.





