World’s first MCU Edge-AI developer cloud
28 February 2023
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics is continuing to expand its solutions for embedded AI developers and data scientists with a new, industry-first set of tools and services to get edge AI technology on the market faster, and with less complexity, by aiding hardware and software decision-making. The STM32Cube.AI Developer Cloud opens access to an extensive suite of online development tools built around the industry-leading STM32 family of microcontrollers (MCUs).
Serving the growing demand for edge AI-based systems, the STM32Cube.AI desktop front-end includes the resources for developers to validate and generate optimised STM32 AI libraries from trained neural networks. This is now complemented by the STM32Cube.AI Developer Cloud, an online version of the tool, delivering a range of industry-firsts:
• An online interface to generate optimised C-code for STM32 microcontrollers, without requiring prior software installation. Data Scientists and developers benefit from the STM32Cube.AI’s proven neural network optimisation performance to develop edge-AI projects.
• Access to the STM32 model zoo, a repository of trainable deep-learning models and demos to speed application development. At launch, available use cases include human motion sensing for activity recognition and tracking, computer vision for image classification or object detection, and audio event detection for audio classification. Hosted on GitHub, these enable the automatic generation of ‘getting started’ packages optimised for STM32.
• Access to the world’s first online benchmarking service for edge-AI neural networks on STM32 boards. The cloud-accessible board farm features a broad range of STM32 boards, refreshed regularly, allowing data scientists and developers to remotely measure the actual performance of the optimised models.
The STM32Cube.AI Developer Cloud is now available at https://stm32ai-cs.st.com to all registered MyST users.
Further reading:
Accurate current and voltage sensing
Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon’s PSoC 4 HV PA is a high-voltage current sensing IC with precision analog circuitry, allowing for accurate current measurements.
Read more...
Ultra-low power real-time clock and power management
RS Components (SA)
DSP, Micros & Memory
The MAX31331 from Analog Devices is an ultra-low power real-time clock (RTC) which consumes a nominal 65 nA when timekeeping, extending the battery life of equipment.
Read more...
The entry-level mainstream MCU
Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics’ new STM32C0 is its most affordable 32-bit MCU, making 32-bit capabilities a reality for all developers.
Read more...
Driving performance in GaN-based USB-C adaptors
Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
With the announcement of the USB PD 3.1 standard, higher power levels of up to 240 W are enabled, but the wide output voltage range from 5 to 48 V raises new challenges for the converter topologies currently in use.
Read more...
New entry-level 32-bit MCU family
Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has released a new family of low-cost, entry-level MCUs for use in cost-sensitive applications that do not skimp on performance.
Read more...
Six-axis IMU with embedded sensor fusion
Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has announced an advanced inertial module with intelligent on-chip functionalities for high-end applications, including UI support.
Read more...
TDK introduces a high-speed TMR front-end IC
Avnet Abacus
DSP, Micros & Memory
TDK Corporation has complemented its existing TMR sensor portfolio with the new Micronas signal-conditioning IC, ASA 2310, for high-speed automotive and industrial electric motor applications.
Read more...
Industrial Gigabit Ethernet transceivers offer PTP
Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip has announced the LAN8840 and LAN8841 Gigabit Ethernet transceiver devices, that meet IEEE 1588v2 standards for Precision Timing Protocol (PTP).
Read more...
Silicon Labs’ BG24 and MG24 win gold
Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
In the category of connectivity at the recent 2022 LEAP Awards, the Gold was awarded to Silicon Labs’ BG24 and MG24 families of 2,4 GHz wireless SoCs.
Read more...
The significance of the Matter standard
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
Matter is an automation connectivity standard that has been designed with the main purpose of reducing fragmentation across IoT products from different vendors, and this will transform the automation landscape by achieving interoperability among smart home platforms.
Read more...