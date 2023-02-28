DC to 50 GHz fixed attenuator

28 February 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The ATN06-0050CSP1 from Marki Microwave is an RF attenuator monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) that operates in a wide frequency range from DC up to 50 GHz. It can handle an input power of 1 W. The unit provides an attenuation of 6 dB and has an insertion loss of between 4,75 and 5,9 dB.

This attenuator is based on GaAs MMIC technology and compensates for high-frequency board losses with a positive gain slope. It is available in a chip scale package (CSP) that measures 1,5 x 1,5 mm, and maintains a 50 Ω match over the entire operating frequency range.

This surface mount component has an operating temperature range of -55 to 100°C and is suitable for applications in 5G, airborne equipment and test equipment.

