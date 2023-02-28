LC76G GNSS wins product of the year

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that the LC76G GNSS module has been chosen by Electronic Products publication as winner of its Product of the Year Award for Modules.
The LC76G module is a compact, single-band, ultra-low power GNSS module that features fast and accurate location performance. The module can concurrently receive and process signals from all satellite constellations including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS, thereby maximising the number of satellites visible to a device.
Featuring an internal SAW filter and integrated LNA, the LC76G can be connected directly to a passive patch antenna, and provides filtering against unwanted interference, thereby ensuring excellent performance even while driving through dense urban canyons. With an ultra-compact size of 10,1 x 9,7 x 2,4 mm, the footprint of the LC76G is compatible with other industry solutions and Quectel’s legacy L76 and L76-LB modules.
The LC67G is designed for battery-operated ultra-low power GNSS devices such as wearable personal trackers, wildlife and livestock tracking, toll tags, portable container trackers, and a host of traditional markets such as shared mobility and low-cost asset trackers.
