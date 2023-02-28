Long range, low-power water leak detection

The SL200EU from Rejeee is a high-sensitivity LoRaWAN water leak sensor based on the Semtech SX1262/1268. With operation at EU868 (863 to 870 MHz), the low-power sensor can run for up to 10 years using the optional 4800 mAh Li-ion battery.

The unit is LoRaWAN Class A/C compatible with a range up to several kilometres. The water leak sensor uses a water/liquid probe to detect the presence of liquid (more than 5 mm), which, if detected, sends an alert over the wireless network.

The unit has an operational temperature rating of -45 to 85°C. Typical applications for the SL200EU include smart agriculture, industrial environment monitoring, and residential monitoring of geysers and pools.

