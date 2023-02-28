GNSS testing system

The LabSat 3 Wideband Solution is a GNSS testing system with support for recording and replay in the upper L-Band (1559-1610 MHz) and lower L-Band (1164-1300 MHz). It has three RF channels, a recording bandwidth of up to 56 MHz, and supports 6-bit sampling (3-bit I & 3-bit Q) to capture a wide range of live-sky satellite signals.

The system has a simple interface with one-touch record/replay and SSD logging without requiring a connected computer. It requires a DC supply from 8 to 30 V but also has an inbuilt battery pack which provides up to two hours of use.

This testing system can record and replay the following GNSS signals:

• GPS: L1 / L2 / L5.

• GLONASS: L1 / L2 / L3.

• BeiDou: B1 / B2 / B3.

• QZSS: L1 / L2 / L5.

• Galileo: E1 / E5a / E5b / E6.

• IRNSS: L5.

• SBAS: WAAS, EGNOS, GAGAN, MSAS, SDCM.

The LabSat 3 Wideband comes with a standard 1 TB solid state drive (SSD). It is available in a compact and portable housing that measures 167 x 128 x 46 mm, which fits in a backpack, and weighs 1,2 kg.

This benchtop system is suitable for testing and development of products in a wide variety of applications which include drones, autonomous vehicles, surveying equipment, personal monitoring devices, and aerospace.

