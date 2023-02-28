New 32 dB power amplifier module

Further reading:

This session will cover features available in legacy (pre-Wi-Fi 6) standards that help reduce current consumption, and then move onto features available in Wi-Fi 6.As IoT connectivity matures to support the era of massive IoT, there’s a need for connectivity procurement and for management, to be simplified and streamlined, and to offer greater flexibility.Software defined radio (SDR) development is an inherently complex engineering challenge, as taking what used to be a single function piece of radio hardware and turning it into an upgradable, multi-function piece of hardware demands flexibility across the entire radio system.Open RAN (Open Radio Access Network) is an approach to building and deploying cellular networks that promotes the use of open, interoperable and multi-vendor solutions.The ATN06-0050CSP1 from Marki Microwave is an RF attenuator monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) that operates in a wide frequency range from DC up to 50 GHz.The obvious prime requirement when it comes to antenna selection is whether the antenna will provide the performance a device needs, but that really is only the foundation on which to specify and select the right antenna.Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that the LC76G GNSS module has been chosen by Electronic Products publication as winner of its Product of the Year Award for Modules.The SL200EU from Rejeee is a high-sensitivity LoRaWAN water leak sensor which can run for up to 10 years using the optional 4800 mAh Li-ion battery.The LabSat 3 Wideband Solution is a GNSS testing system with support for recording and replay in the upper L-Band (1559-1610 MHz) and lower L-Band (1164-1300 MHz).The Sidekiq VPX410 from Epiq is a multichannel RF tuner covering 400 MHz to 18 GHz in a MORA/SOSA-aligned 3U VPX card.