Access more RF spectrum in a single 3U VPX slot

28 February 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Sidekiq VPX410 from Epiq Solutions is a multichannel RF tuner covering 400 MHz to 18 GHz in a MORA/SOSA-aligned 3U VPX card. This software-defined radio (SDR) RF tuner solution is designed for rapid development of RF products and enables multiple communications use cases.

These efficient tuners (four RF receive and one RF transmit) use approximately 20 W total power, with all tuners operational at full bandwidth. The unit provides an IF input and output frequency of 3 GHz, and both phase coherent operation and independently tuneable operation is supported.

An on-board Xilinx Zynq Ultrascale+ MPSoC provides a command/control interface for the tuners via a 1 GbE connection to the backplane.

By providing access to the RF spectrum above 6 GHz, this conduction-cooled RF card presents opportunities and applications for defence, SATCOM, radar, Wi-Fi and 5G.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


