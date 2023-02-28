5G/LTE MIMO antenna range

Otto Wireless Solutions provides two high-gain MIMO antenna systems to cover the 5G and LTE/GSM frequency bands in South Africa.
The 5G-MD-11 is a new 11 dB directional MIMO antenna suitable for use on all LTE, 4G and 5G networks. The antenna is factory fitted with two 10-metre low-loss cables terminated with male SMA connectors. SMA adaptors are also available should the router not be fitted with SMA sockets. Polarisation of this antenna is ±45° and it has a maximum input power rating of 50 W.
The 5G-MO-5 is a 5 dB omnidirectional MIMO antenna. Besides 5G, the antenna also covers LTE and GSM bands and is suitable for use on all 3G, 4G and 5G networks in South Africa. The antenna is factory fitted with two 5-metre low-loss cables terminated with SMA connectors. Polarisation is vertical, with a maximum input power of 100 W.
Both antennas are supplied with a mounting kit for easy installation and provide a DC short for added lightning protection.
Tech Talks: Wi-Fi series
This session will cover features available in legacy (pre-Wi-Fi 6) standards that help reduce current consumption, and then move onto features available in Wi-Fi 6.
2023 is the year of making it easy in IoT Quectel Wireless Solutions
As IoT connectivity matures to support the era of massive IoT, there's a need for connectivity procurement and for management, to be simplified and streamlined, and to offer greater flexibility.
Reducing SDR complexity RFiber Solutions
Software defined radio (SDR) development is an inherently complex engineering challenge, as taking what used to be a single function piece of radio hardware and turning it into an upgradable, multi-function piece of hardware demands flexibility across the entire radio system.
Open RAN: innovation and flexibility
Open RAN (Open Radio Access Network) is an approach to building and deploying cellular networks that promotes the use of open, interoperable and multi-vendor solutions.
DC to 50 GHz fixed attenuator RF Design
The ATN06-0050CSP1 from Marki Microwave is an RF attenuator monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) that operates in a wide frequency range from DC up to 50 GHz.
LC76G GNSS wins product of the year iCorp Technologies
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that the LC76G GNSS module has been chosen by Electronic Products publication as winner of its Product of the Year Award for Modules.
GNSS testing system RF Design
The LabSat 3 Wideband Solution is a GNSS testing system with support for recording and replay in the upper L-Band (1559-1610 MHz) and lower L-Band (1164-1300 MHz).
New 32 dB power amplifier module EBV Electrolink
The A5M36TG140 from NXP Semiconductors is a fully integrated Doherty power amplifier module designed for wireless infrastructure applications that demand high performance in the smallest footprint.