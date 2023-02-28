5G/LTE MIMO antenna range

28 February 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



The 5G-MD-11 directional antenna.

Otto Wireless Solutions provides two high-gain MIMO antenna systems to cover the 5G and LTE/GSM frequency bands in South Africa.

The 5G-MD-11 is a new 11 dB directional MIMO antenna suitable for use on all LTE, 4G and 5G networks. The antenna is factory fitted with two 10-metre low-loss cables terminated with male SMA connectors. SMA adaptors are also available should the router not be fitted with SMA sockets. Polarisation of this antenna is ±45° and it has a maximum input power rating of 50 W.

The 5G-MO-5 is a 5 dB omnidirectional MIMO antenna. Besides 5G, the antenna also covers LTE and GSM bands and is suitable for use on all 3G, 4G and 5G networks in South Africa. The antenna is factory fitted with two 5-metre low-loss cables terminated with SMA connectors. Polarisation is vertical, with a maximum input power of 100 W.

Both antennas are supplied with a mounting kit for easy installation and provide a DC short for added lightning protection.

Credit(s)

Otto Wireless Solutions





