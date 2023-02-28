Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Smart Home Automation



Print this page printer friendly version

Matter protocol going from strength to strength

28 February 2023 Smart Home Automation

The Consumer Electronics Show, that took place in January 2023, highlighted the importance of the new Matter protocol with the smart home being a prominent part of the event. For the first time, attendees could interact with real-world products equipped with Matter.

Version 1.0 of the Matter standard, which was made public by the Connectivity Standards Alliance in 2022, now includes seven device types ready for certification and will be expanded to include more categories within the next year. As a result, companies have moved quickly to develop and introduce products that are either already Matter certified or about to be.

Matter is getting so much attention because it brings to the smart home something that’s been missing since the beginning – hassle-free interoperability. Matter makes it possible for devices from different manufacturers to connect securely and effortlessly from the get-go and work across smart home platforms or ecosystems such as Amazon, Apple, Google and Samsung SmartThings. By making it easier to set up, protect, expand, and maintain a home network, Matter will broaden the appeal of the smart home and will help transition it from a niche market, mostly driven by tech enthusiasts, into the mainstream, where consumers with little to no technical expertise can enjoy the advantages of a secure, connected home environment.

In addition to the Matter-certified devices and controllers that were on display at CES, there were several demos that let attendees experience what Matter can do for the smart home. At the NXP booth, a demonstration of a virtual smart home with Matter as an enabler of secure interoperability across end nodes, routing devices, Matter controllers and Thread border routers was shown. The system demonstrated multiple options for control with third party ecosystems (Google Nest Hub, Apple HomePod Mini), and local voice control.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

A guide to battery fast charging
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
While higher battery capacity increases a device’s operating life, keeping the charging time down on these larger capacities presents additional challenges for designers.

Read more...
Accurate current and voltage sensing
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon’s PSoC 4 HV PA is a high-voltage current sensing IC with precision analog circuitry, allowing for accurate current measurements.

Read more...
The entry-level mainstream MCU
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics’ new STM32C0 is its most affordable 32-bit MCU, making 32-bit capabilities a reality for all developers.

Read more...
Driving performance in GaN-based USB-C adaptors
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
With the announcement of the USB PD 3.1 standard, higher power levels of up to 240 W are enabled, but the wide output voltage range from 5 to 48 V raises new challenges for the converter topologies currently in use.

Read more...
Intelligent hot-swap controller and protection IC
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s recently released XDP710 is a wide input voltage hot-swap and system monitoring controller IC that drives either a single MOSFET or multiple parallel N-Channel MOSFETs.

Read more...
CoolSiC 650 V Schottky diodes
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
With no reverse recovery charge and the switching behaviour being independent from the load current, switching speed, and temperature, Infineon’s new 650 V Schottky diodes increase efficiency while reducing overall system cost.

Read more...
12th generation power with a sophisticated edge system
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
Packing the power-efficient multicore architecture of Intel’s 12th Generation Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron processors, onboard LPDDR5, and AI module support into a compact edge system, the UP Xtreme is suitable for AI applications in healthcare, industrial processes, and transport management.

Read more...
New AEC-Q101 qualified TVS in MicroSMP package
Altron Arrow Passive Components
Vishay has expanded its portfolio of TVS protection diodes with the compact MicroSMP (DO-219AD) package, available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

Read more...
New entry-level 32-bit MCU family
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has released a new family of low-cost, entry-level MCUs for use in cost-sensitive applications that do not skimp on performance.

Read more...
45 W USB PD reference design
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has released a reference design for a 45 W USB Type-C power supply which has an output from 5 to 20 V DC.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved