Webinar: The dirty dozen

28 February 2023 News

Aqueous Technologies is hosting a webinar titled ‘The dirty dozen – 12 common mistakes made when cleaning circuit assemblies’.

Post-reflow contamination removal of circuit assemblies is a proven method of eliminating electrical chemical migration (ECM) failures. The suggestion that some cleaning is better than no cleaning is grossly inaccurate. The fact is, to eliminate any chance of ECM related failures, cleaning must be performed thoroughly and correctly.

Modern cleaning is a go-big or go-home proposition. Circuit assemblies gain added reliability when a cleaning process is performed properly. When a cleaning process is performed improperly, reliability may be substantially worsened.

The webinar will be presented by Mike Konrad, founder and CEO of Aqueous Technologies.

Date: Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Time: 9:00 CAT

To register for the webinar visit https://www.aqueoustech.com/tech-tuesdays






