Webinar: The dirty dozen
28 February 2023
News
Aqueous Technologies is hosting a webinar titled ‘The dirty dozen – 12 common mistakes made when cleaning circuit assemblies’.
Post-reflow contamination removal of circuit assemblies is a proven method of eliminating electrical chemical migration (ECM) failures. The suggestion that some cleaning is better than no cleaning is grossly inaccurate. The fact is, to eliminate any chance of ECM related failures, cleaning must be performed thoroughly and correctly.
Modern cleaning is a go-big or go-home proposition. Circuit assemblies gain added reliability when a cleaning process is performed properly. When a cleaning process is performed improperly, reliability may be substantially worsened.
The webinar will be presented by Mike Konrad, founder and CEO of Aqueous Technologies.
Date: Tuesday, 7 March 2023
Time: 9:00 CAT
To register for the webinar visit https://www.aqueoustech.com/tech-tuesdays
Further reading:
Wide-Bandgap developer forum
News
With higher power density and smaller form factors, wide-bandgap solutions are key to sustainable designs, and are an important building block to slow climate change in this time of energy transition.
Read more...
Webinar: Addressing the needs of industrial applications with high-quality MCUs
News
Robotic and motor control systems used in industrial applications require sophisticated and computationally intensive control algorithms, and this makes designing for industrial applications challenging and complex.
Read more...
High-performance digital MEMS accelerometers
Avnet Abacus
News
TDK Corporation has announced the addition of two new products to the Tronics AXO300 accelerometers platform.
Read more...
Worldwide chip sales down 9,2%
News
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced that global semiconductor industry sales were $45,5 billion during the month of November 2022, a decrease of 2,9% compared to October 2022 and 9,2% less than the November 2021 total of $50,0 billion.
Read more...
Avnet Abacus wins distribution award from Bourns
Avnet Abacus
News
Avnet Abacus has won a distribution award from Bourns for maintaining the highest growth across Bourns’ distribution network in the EMEA region.
Read more...
New solar panel plant to provide power to the community
Editor's Choice News
A new solar panel plant in Cape Town hopes to make a difference in providing both employment and affordable solar panels to low-income households across southern Africa.
Read more...
AREI announces committee for 2023
News
AREI, the Association of Representatives for the Electronics Industry, has now announced the members of its committee elected to serve for the 2023 term.
Read more...
European components distribution reports record 2022
News
According to DMASS Ltd., a surprisingly strong semiconductor sales and normalising sales in interconnect, passive and electromechanical components amounted to record revenues of €5,03 billion in Q4.
Read more...
New identity for original design manufacturer revealed at IDEX 2023
Etion Create
News
South African electronics company Etion Create displayed its innovative products, including its successful CheetahNAV vehicle navigation system, under its new brand identity.
Read more...
TOP 100 AFRICA event
News
Taking place from 9 to 10 November 2023, Africa’s most prestigious awards event is set to celebrate the top 100 African businesses.
Read more...