Wide-Bandgap developer forum

28 February 2023 News

Infineon Technologies’ division president, industrial power control, Dr Peter Wawer, will start the first day of the wide-bandgap developer forum with a keynote speech titled ‘How wide-bandgap enables green power and drives decarbonisation’.

With higher power density and smaller form factors, wide-bandgap solutions are key to sustainable designs, and are an important building block to slow climate change in this time of energy transition.

During the forum, Infineon will present the latest technological developments in SiC and GaN and show examples of the advantages of wide-bandgap technologies for both industrial and automotive applications. The stage will be shared with technology partners and experts, Bloom Energy, Schneider Electric, and Delta Electronics, who will share their project experiences.

Date: 9 March 2023

Registration for the event closes on 8 March 2023.

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/zWGE





