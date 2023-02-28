Capacitors for next-gen EV charger designs

The EV charger market has seen a marked upswing in the last few years and shows no sign of slowly down as the world embraces the automotive electrification taking place. Cornell Dubilier Electronics (CDE) has responded to the rapidly growing demand for high-performance DC-link capacitors for these EV chargers.
The latest EV charger designs are pushing the envelope with respect to higher voltage and current handling in an effort to reduce charging times. The design of these level 3 chargers is a balancing act to reduce the unwanted circuit harmonics that cause significant heating.
The capacitors available for these applications include screw terminal and snap-in aluminium electrolytics, and polypropylene film capacitors that are either air- or water-cooled, and with oil-impregnated or dry-epoxy construction. The metal or plastic housings include multiple terminal options.
CDE offers high capacitance values with low inductance of less than 5 nH, high ripple current, self-healing, and low loss dielectrics. Voltage ranges on these capacitors start at 450 V and move up to 3800 V DC. With a typical life expectancy of 200 000 hours and an operating temperature range of -40 to 135°C, the range is well-suited to all high-performance charging systems.
High-current PTVS diode in a through-hole package Electrocomp
Passive Components
The Bourns model PTVS20-015C-TH power transient voltage suppressor diode features a through-hole package and is capable of handling 20 kA current surge at a low voltage of 15 V.
Read more...Automotive-grade multilayer ceramic capacitors Avnet Abacus
Passive Components
Available in a capacitance range of 0,2 pF to 470 uF, and a voltage range of 4 V to 630 V, these MLCCs feature greater reliability by improving the electrode material and plating, solderability and heat resistance characteristics.
Read more...New electrolytic capacitor series RS Components (SA)
Passive Components
Vishay has announced its latest screw-terminal aluminium electrolytic capacitors, which offer high CV values in dimensions smaller than previous-generation solutions.