Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Passive Components



Print this page printer friendly version

Capacitors for next-gen EV charger designs

28 February 2023 Passive Components

The EV charger market has seen a marked upswing in the last few years and shows no sign of slowly down as the world embraces the automotive electrification taking place. Cornell Dubilier Electronics (CDE) has responded to the rapidly growing demand for high-performance DC-link capacitors for these EV chargers.

The latest EV charger designs are pushing the envelope with respect to higher voltage and current handling in an effort to reduce charging times. The design of these level 3 chargers is a balancing act to reduce the unwanted circuit harmonics that cause significant heating.

The capacitors available for these applications include screw terminal and snap-in aluminium electrolytics, and polypropylene film capacitors that are either air- or water-cooled, and with oil-impregnated or dry-epoxy construction. The metal or plastic housings include multiple terminal options.

CDE offers high capacitance values with low inductance of less than 5 nH, high ripple current, self-healing, and low loss dielectrics. Voltage ranges on these capacitors start at 450 V and move up to 3800 V  DC. With a typical life expectancy of 200 000 hours and an operating temperature range of -40 to 135°C, the range is well-suited to all high-performance charging systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: [email protected]
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High-current PTVS diode in a through-hole package
Electrocomp Passive Components
The Bourns model PTVS20-015C-TH power transient voltage suppressor diode features a through-hole package and is capable of handling 20 kA current surge at a low voltage of 15 V.

Read more...
New aluminium capacitors with 54% higher ripple current
EBV Electrolink Passive Components
The new series aluminium capacitors from Vishay boast a 54% higher ripple current than previous generation capacitors, yet are available in a smaller case size.

Read more...
Capacitors with 85% increased ripple current capabilities
Electrocomp Passive Components
TDK has announced a new range of very compact snap-in aluminium electrolytic capacitors, which is characterised by very compact dimensions and high ripple current-carrying capacity.

Read more...
Tantalum chip capacitors for harsh applications
Electrocomp Passive Components
Vishay’s new AEC-Q200-qualified polymer tantalum chip capacitors deliver improved performance in high temperature and high humidity conditions.

Read more...
New AEC-Q101 qualified TVS in MicroSMP package
Altron Arrow Passive Components
Vishay has expanded its portfolio of TVS protection diodes with the compact MicroSMP (DO-219AD) package, available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

Read more...
Automotive-grade multilayer ceramic capacitors
Avnet Abacus Passive Components
Available in a capacitance range of 0,2 pF to 470 uF, and a voltage range of 4 V to 630 V, these MLCCs feature greater reliability by improving the electrode material and plating, solderability and heat resistance characteristics.

Read more...
New electrolytic capacitor series
RS Components (SA) Passive Components
Vishay has announced its latest screw-terminal aluminium electrolytic capacitors, which offer high CV values in dimensions smaller than previous-generation solutions.

Read more...
Panasonic’s new conductive polymer tantalum solid capacitors
Electrocomp Passive Components
With a high characteristic stability and a low ESR, they promise an unrivalled reliability, especially in terms of guaranteed heat tolerance.

Read more...
TDK introduces extremely compact StandarD series disk varistors
RS Components (SA) Passive Components
TDK Corporation has announced the EPCOS B72307S0* (StandarD S07 Compact Series) and B72310S0* (StandarD S10 Compact Series) ranges of extremely compact, leaded disk varistors.

Read more...
High-current low DC resistance power inductors
Avnet Abacus Passive Components
TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of its new VLS5030EX-D type power inductor as part of the VLS-EX-D series of wound ferrite power inductors.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved