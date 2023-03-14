Webinar: State-of-the-art GaN architectures and future concepts
28 February 2023
Power Electronics / Power Management
Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, has announced the second in its series of webinar tutorials. This webinar targets designers, engineers and managers who are evaluating gallium nitride (GaN) power devices.
CGD’s chief technology officer, Professor Florin Udrea will present on ‘State-of-the-art architectures and future concepts in GaN technology for power electronics’, where he will guide the attendees into the world of ICeGaN semiconductors, which are easy to use and introduce better reliability.
A Q&A; session will follow the presentation.
Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2023.
Time: 18:00 CAT
For more information visit http://bitly.ws/Bk3q
