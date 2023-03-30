Optimising GaN HEMT performance with the right gate-driving solution

Infineon, together with Digi-Key, is presenting its latest webinar, which will allow you to discover various driving solutions, ranging from a dedicated driver for Infineon's gallium nitride (GaN)-based CoolGaN GIT high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), to a universal drive concept addressing the different GaN technologies.
It is vital to understand the similarities and differences between the various GaN power transistors and their silicon counterparts. There are currently three different GaN switch concepts in the 600 V arena:
• Classic Cascade.
• p-GaN Schottky.
• p-GaN ohmic (Normally-off) GaN transistors.
To fully utilise the advantages of each concept, you need to be aware of the key gate driver requirements for the solution used, as they require different approaches. This webinar will provide an overview of the different GaN concepts, and focus on the p-GaN ohmic switch concept, which is the most promising in terms of Figure-of-Merit (FOM) and reliability.
