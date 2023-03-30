Optimising GaN HEMT performance with the right gate-driving solution

To fully utilise the advantages of each concept, you need to be aware of the key gate driver requirements for the solution used, as they require different approaches. This webinar will provide an overview of the different GaN concepts, and focus on the p-GaN ohmic switch concept, which is the most promising in terms of Figure-of-Merit (FOM) and reliability.

It is vital to understand the similarities and differences between the various GaN power transistors and their silicon counterparts. There are currently three different GaN switch concepts in the 600 V arena:

Infineon, together with Digi-Key, is presenting its latest webinar, which will allow you to discover various driving solutions, ranging from a dedicated driver for Infineon's gallium nitride (GaN)-based CoolGaN GIT high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), to a universal drive concept addressing the different GaN technologies.

Further reading:

Quectel’s Masterclass topics for March are designed to help understand how to create IoT solutions tailored to one’s specific needs. To a large extent, achieving this depends on the configuration and programming of the IoT modules.The suggestion that some cleaning is better than no cleaning is grossly inaccurate. The fact is, to eliminate any chance of ECM related failures, cleaning must be performed thoroughly and correctly.With higher power density and smaller form factors, wide-bandgap solutions are key to sustainable designs, and are an important building block to slow climate change in this time of energy transition.New connected car functionality, along with the necessity to reduce the cost, weight and complexity associated with wire harnesses, has led to the transformation of the power distribution system in automotive engineering.Robotic and motor control systems used in industrial applications require sophisticated and computationally intensive control algorithms, and this makes designing for industrial applications challenging and complex.TDK Corporation has announced the addition of two new products to the Tronics AXO300 accelerometers platform.The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced that global semiconductor industry sales were $45,5 billion during the month of November 2022, a decrease of 2,9% compared to October 2022 and 9,2% less than the November 2021 total of $50,0 billion.Avnet Abacus has won a distribution award from Bourns for maintaining the highest growth across Bourns’ distribution network in the EMEA region.A new solar panel plant in Cape Town hopes to make a difference in providing both employment and affordable solar panels to low-income households across southern Africa.AREI, the Association of Representatives for the Electronics Industry, has now announced the members of its committee elected to serve for the 2023 term.