Quectel masterclass topics announced for March

28 February 2023 News

Quectel’s Masterclass topics for March are designed to help understand how to create IoT solutions tailored to one’s specific needs. To a large extent, achieving this depends on the configuration and programming of the IoT modules.

Thankfully, bespoke programming has never been easier as a result of QuecOpen, Quectel’s development platform, and QuecPython, the newly created IoT programming language. Both will be the subject of separate masterclasses throughout the month of March.

This month also features two other masterclasses on the key differences between conventional SIM and eSIM applications, and the benefits of using Wi-Fi for short-range IoT applications.

More information on the full masterclass schedule for March can be found by visiting https://www.quectel.com/masterclass-events#registration

