Quectel masterclass topics announced for March

Quectel’s Masterclass topics for March are designed to help understand how to create IoT solutions tailored to one’s specific needs. To a large extent, achieving this depends on the configuration and programming of the IoT modules.
Thankfully, bespoke programming has never been easier as a result of QuecOpen, Quectel’s development platform, and QuecPython, the newly created IoT programming language. Both will be the subject of separate masterclasses throughout the month of March.
This month also features two other masterclasses on the key differences between conventional SIM and eSIM applications, and the benefits of using Wi-Fi for short-range IoT applications.
Optimising GaN HEMT performance with the right gate-driving solution Infineon Technologies
News
Infineon, together with Digi-Key, is presenting its latest webinar, which will allow you to discover various driving solutions, ranging from a dedicated driver for Infineon's gallium nitride (GaN)-based CoolGaN GIT high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), to a universal drive concept addressing the different GaN technologies.
Read more...Webinar: The dirty dozen
News
The suggestion that some cleaning is better than no cleaning is grossly inaccurate. The fact is, to eliminate any chance of ECM related failures, cleaning must be performed thoroughly and correctly.
Read more...Wide-Bandgap developer forum
News
With higher power density and smaller form factors, wide-bandgap solutions are key to sustainable designs, and are an important building block to slow climate change in this time of energy transition.
Read more...2023 is the year of making it easy in IoT Quectel Wireless Solutions
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As IoT connectivity matures to support the era of massive IoT, there’s a need for connectivity procurement and for management, to be simplified and streamlined, and to offer greater flexibility.
Read more...Worldwide chip sales down 9,2%
News
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced that global semiconductor industry sales were $45,5 billion during the month of November 2022, a decrease of 2,9% compared to October 2022 and 9,2% less than the November 2021 total of $50,0 billion.