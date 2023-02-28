How to speed up troubleshooting and installations

Interconnection

Unlabelled cables, ports, servers, routers and racks can make even the most professional system administrators lose heart. Many labels commonly used in data centres deteriorate over time due to heat generated by the servers. These labels detach from the cables, thereby rendering them useless as an aid in identification.

Brady's range of reliable identification & RFID solutions are dedicated to solving data centre labelling issues.

The labels are designed to keep data centre cables and components identified, and to remove all guesswork or manual cable tracing during installations or when performing troubleshooting. The labels will not unwrap nor detach from the cable, and application of the labels will not damage the cable in any way. They can be printed quickly with highly responsive 'drop-lock-print' portable label printers.

Furthermore, the labels can be embedded with RFID technology for increased security and identification flexibility.

A free guidebook can be downloaded from https://www.brady.eu/forms/downloads/data-centre-identification-guide-book

For more information contact Brady, +27 11 704 3295, [email protected], www.bradyeurope.com/ict

Credit(s)

Brady Corporation





