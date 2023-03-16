Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Webinar: Understanding Versal – Scalar engines

28 February 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

This webinar focuses on the Versal Processing System (PS), including the Arm APU, Arm RPU, and AMD Xilinx microcontrollers.

The scalar engines include processing units based on sequential processing, while other Versal engines support parallel processing. The Cortex-A72 APU architecture, the Cortex-R5F architecture, the Xilinx Platform manager (PMC), and the processing system manager will be described in this session.

Dedicated peripheral and memory I/O pins can be configured with the processing system. The power domains in the processing system provide a topology to fulfil safety requirements. For asynchronous processing and inter-processor communication, interrupt management is needed. Therefore, the system interrupts controllers will also be described in this webinar.

Date: 16 March 2023

Time: 16:00 CAT

For more information visit https://www.plc2.com/en/training/detail/understanding-versal-scalar-engines-the-processing-system-webinar




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Accurate current and voltage sensing
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon’s PSoC 4 HV PA is a high-voltage current sensing IC with precision analog circuitry, allowing for accurate current measurements.

Read more...
Ultra-low power real-time clock and power management
RS Components (SA) DSP, Micros & Memory
The MAX31331 from Analog Devices is an ultra-low power real-time clock (RTC) which consumes a nominal 65 nA when timekeeping, extending the battery life of equipment.

Read more...
The entry-level mainstream MCU
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory Edge Computing & IIoT
STMicroelectronics’ new STM32C0 is its most affordable 32-bit MCU, making 32-bit capabilities a reality for all developers.

Read more...
Driving performance in GaN-based USB-C adaptors
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
With the announcement of the USB PD 3.1 standard, higher power levels of up to 240 W are enabled, but the wide output voltage range from 5 to 48 V raises new challenges for the converter topologies currently in use.

Read more...
World’s first MCU Edge-AI developer cloud
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics is continuing to expand its solutions for embedded AI developers and data scientists with a new, industry-first set of tools and services to get edge AI technology on the market faster, and with less complexity, by aiding hardware and software decision-making.

Read more...
New entry-level 32-bit MCU family
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has released a new family of low-cost, entry-level MCUs for use in cost-sensitive applications that do not skimp on performance.

Read more...
Six-axis IMU with embedded sensor fusion
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has announced an advanced inertial module with intelligent on-chip functionalities for high-end applications, including UI support.

Read more...
TDK introduces a high-speed TMR front-end IC
Avnet Abacus DSP, Micros & Memory
TDK Corporation has complemented its existing TMR sensor portfolio with the new Micronas signal-conditioning IC, ASA 2310, for high-speed automotive and industrial electric motor applications.

Read more...
Industrial Gigabit Ethernet transceivers offer PTP
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip has announced the LAN8840 and LAN8841 Gigabit Ethernet transceiver devices, that meet IEEE 1588v2 standards for Precision Timing Protocol (PTP).

Read more...
Silicon Labs’ BG24 and MG24 win gold
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
In the category of connectivity at the recent 2022 LEAP Awards, the Gold was awarded to Silicon Labs’ BG24 and MG24 families of 2,4 GHz wireless SoCs.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved