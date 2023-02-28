Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Earth ground testing basics

28 February 2023 Test & Measurement

Poor grounding not only increases the risk of equipment failure; it is dangerous. Facilities need to have adequately grounded electrical systems so that in the event of a lightning strike, or utility overvoltage, current will find a safe path to earth.

Simple grounding systems consist of a single electrode driven into the ground. This is the most common form of grounding and can be found outside homes or places of business.

Complex grounding systems consist of multiple ground rods connected in a mesh or grid network together with ground plates and ground loops. These systems are typically installed at power-generating substations, central offices, and cell tower sites.


Figure 1. Measuring ground resistance.

Locations of resistances

1.The ground electrode and its connection.The resistance of the ground electrode and its connection is generally very low. Ground rods are generally made of highly conductive/low-resistance material such as steel or copper.

2.The contact resistance of the surrounding earth to the electrode. The National Institute of Standards has shown this resistance to be almost negligible, provided that the ground electrode is free of paint, grease, etc., and that the ground electrode is in firm contact with the earth.

3.The resistance of the surrounding body of earth. The ground electrode is surrounded by earth which conceptually is made up of concentric shells all having the same thickness. Those shells closest to the ground electrode have the smallest amount of area, resulting in the greatest degree of resistance. Each subsequent shell incorporates a greater area resulting in lower resistance. This finally reaches a point where the additional shells offer little resistance to the ground surrounding the ground electrode.


Figure 2. Spacing is important when multiple ground electrodes are used.

What affects the grounding resistance?

The NEC code (1987, 250-83-3) requires a minimum ground electrode length of 2,5 metres to be in contact with soil. Besides that measurement, there are four variables that need to be taken into account that affect the resistance of a ground system:

• Length/depth of the ground electrode.

• Diameter of the ground electrode.

• Number of ground electrodes.

• Ground system design.


Figure 3. The various ground system designs.

Length/depth of the ground electrode

One very effective way of lowering ground resistance is to drive ground electrodes deeper. Soil is not consistent in its resistivity and can be highly unpredictable. It is critical when installing the ground electrode, that it is below the frost line. This is done so that the resistance to the ground will not be greatly influenced by the freezing of the surrounding soil.

Generally, by doubling the length of the ground electrode, you can reduce the resistance level by an additional 40%. There are occasions where it is physically impossible to drive ground rods deeper – areas that are composed of rock, granite, etc. In these instances, alternative methods, including grounding cement, are viable.

Diameter of the ground electrode

Increasing the diameter of the ground electrode has very little effect on lowering the resistance. For example, the diameter of a ground electrode could be doubled and the resistance would only decrease by 10%.

Number of ground electrodes

Another way to lower ground resistance is to use multiple ground electrodes. In this design, more than one electrode is driven into the ground and connected in parallel to lower the resistance. For additional electrodes to be effective, the spacing of additional rods needs to be at least equal to the depth of the driven rod. Without proper spacing of the ground electrodes, their spheres of influence will intersect, and the resistance will not be lowered.

Ground system design

Complex networks dramatically increase the amount of contact with the surrounding earth and lower ground resistances.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, [email protected], https://bit.ly/3ZtJYBk


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1821
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: [email protected]
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Support for PCI Express 6.0 electrical testing
Comtest Test & Measurement
Teledyne LeCroy has announced support for PCI Express 6.0 electrical test and validation with QPHY-PCIE6-TX-RX fully automated test software, together with SDAIII-PCIE6 and SDAIII-PAMx characterisation and debug software packages.

Read more...
Steps to commissioning a solar power system for maximum performance
Comtest Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Commissioning a new PV installation is necessary as it establishes a baseline of performance for customer acceptance and follow-on maintenance, and is important not only for PV system performance, but also for the longevity of equipment, safety, ROI, and warranties.

Read more...
Making maintenance easier with a range of test instruments
Comtest Test & Measurement
Maintenance and fault-finding at a pulp and paper mill is made easier with the use of various Fluke instruments.

Read more...
Economical handheld spectrum analyser
Coral-i Solutions Test & Measurement
Anritsu introduces economical Field Master handheld spectrum analyser for general-purpose RF testing applications that balances price and performance.

Read more...
Six-axis IMU for rugged vehicle applications
RS Components (SA) Test & Measurement
Honeywell’s Transportation Attitude Reference System (TARS-IMU) is a packaged sensor array designed to report vehicle angular rate, acceleration, and attitude data for demanding applications in industries such as heavy-duty, off-highway transportation.

Read more...
Cordless, compact, clever
RS Components (SA) Test & Measurement
Dressed in the distinctive red and yellow of other insulated tools, Panasonic’s lightweight, Li-ion powered screwdriver is the right choice when working on live circuits.

Read more...
Fluke launches high-performance multi-product calibrator
Comtest Test & Measurement
Fluke has introduced the Fluke 5560A high-performance multi-product calibrator to provide the broadest electrical workload coverage and highest accuracy.

Read more...
Evaluation board for 60 GHz radar sensor
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
Infineon’s first completely autonomous 60 GHz radar sensor MMIC, the BGT60LTR11AIP, is a fully integrated microwave motion sensor including Antennas in Package (AIP) and integrated detectors for motion and direction of motion.

Read more...
Industrial humidity and temperature sensor
Electrocomp Test & Measurement
Sensirion’s SHT40I-HD1B is an analog humidity and temperature sensor which has been specifically developed for demanding industrial applications such as refrigerator and air conditioner use cases.

Read more...
Industrial IMU for high-performance navigation applications
Avnet Abacus Test & Measurement
TDK’s new robust and accurate industrial motion sensors bring fault tolerance and software synergy to high-performance navigation applications.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved