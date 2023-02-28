Categories

50 A µModule regulator with input overvoltage protection

28 February 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The LTM4652 from Analog Devices is a source/sink dual ±25 A or single ±50 A output switching mode step-down DC-to-DC μModule regulator with ±1,5% total DC output error. Included in the package are the switching controllers, power MOSFETs, inductors and all supporting components.

Operating from an input voltage range of 4,5 to 18 V, the LTM4652 supports two outputs with an output voltage range of 0,6 V to 7,5 V, each set by a single external resistor. Its high-efficiency design delivers up to ±25 A continuous current for each output, with only a few input and output capacitors being needed to complete the design. Adjustable control loop compensation allows for fast transient response to minimise output capacitance when powering FPGAs, ASICs, and processors.

Protection mechanisms include input and output over-voltage and bidirectional over-current protection. The LTM4652 is offered in a 16 x 16 x 4,92 mm BGA package.

Suitable applications include test and measurement, telecoms and networking, and industrial equipment.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


