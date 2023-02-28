50 A µModule regulator with input overvoltage protection

The LTM4652 from Analog Devices is a source/sink dual ±25 A or single ±50 A output switching mode step-down DC-to-DC μModule regulator with ±1,5% total DC output error. Included in the package are the switching controllers, power MOSFETs, inductors and all supporting components.
Operating from an input voltage range of 4,5 to 18 V, the LTM4652 supports two outputs with an output voltage range of 0,6 V to 7,5 V, each set by a single external resistor. Its high-efficiency design delivers up to ±25 A continuous current for each output, with only a few input and output capacitors being needed to complete the design. Adjustable control loop compensation allows for fast transient response to minimise output capacitance when powering FPGAs, ASICs, and processors.
Protection mechanisms include input and output over-voltage and bidirectional over-current protection. The LTM4652 is offered in a 16 x 16 x 4,92 mm BGA package.
Suitable applications include test and measurement, telecoms and networking, and industrial equipment.
Graphical source/measure unit Conical Technologies
ITECH has announced the release of its new IT2800 graphical source measure units, hich have the ability to source and measure both voltage and current.
The DRS-240/480 series are DIN rail-type all-in-one intelligent security power supplies with outputs of either 240 or 480 W.
With the arrival of the latest stage of 'continuous load shedding', staying online for either work or entertainment has become somewhat of a challenge.
The new cost-optimised reference designs from Pulsiv offer 75 W (85 W peak) and 100 W (150 W peak) output power, with universal mains input and 48 V DC output.
Offering a significant reduction in size and weight due to their energy density of 400 J/dm3, Exxelia's MML ultra-high density film capacitors are a game changer for the power electronics field.