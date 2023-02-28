Distribution agreement for new power conversion technology

28 February 2023 News

Pulsiv, the UK company that provides new and patented technology for efficient AC to DC power conversion, has signed a distribution agreement with Fortec Elektronik AG covering the regions of DACH, UK and USA.

Using a patented switching technique, Pulsiv has developed an entirely new method for converting AC to DC that delivers a combination of game-changing benefits in power electronics designs. This unique technology has extended the range of conventional flyback topologies to replace expensive LLC solutions, and at the same time achieved an unrivalled efficiency profile.

Pulsiv offers an intelligent microcontroller, a development system for front-end evaluation and a full range of downloadable documents to simplify the design process. Pulsiv OSMIUM provides a scalable platform for engineers to reduce size, improve energy consumption, and optimise cost when designing a power supply for virtually any mains-powered or battery charging application.

Pulsiv’s director of global sales and distribution, Nick Theodoris, states, “This new strategic partnership with the FORTEC Group provides Pulsiv with further resources to promote our world leading power electronics technology to some of the world’s largest markets. Having an established relationship with their team ensures we can achieve success in multiple countries and combine our market knowledge to identify a diverse range of applications where Pulsiv’s technology is best suited.”

Adds Joerg Traum, managing director, Emtron – A Fortec Group company: “We are proud to announce our partnership with Pulsiv, offering state-of-the-art IC technology for developing CPR-effective power solutions. Fortec Group aims to create additional value by integrating these individual components into complete subsystems.”

For more information www.pulsiv.co.uk






